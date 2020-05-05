IOWA CITY — Work smarter, not harder.

(But, yeah — work hard, too.)

The most organized strength-and-conditioning programs and tightest team cultures could pull out to an early lead this college football season, once it’s finally cleared for takeoff.

And that’s why Chris Doyle thinks it's "advantage, Iowa" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doyle’s name makes national headlines annually when USA TODAY crowns him the highest-paid strength-and-conditioning coach in college football ($800,000 before bonuses for the current academic year). A 21-year fixture at Iowa alongside 162-game winner Kirk Ferentz, Doyle's influence on a developmental program is unquestioned.

But it could be argued that now, more than ever, Doyle’s value to the Hawkeye program will be put to the test.

“Everybody in college football is experiencing the exact same challenges,” Doyle said Wednesday on a video conference call. “So, we have to do it better than everybody else.

“Stress and adversity tends to break the weak and strengthen the strong. So, it’s our job to create an advantage for Iowa football. As we come out of COVID, it’s our job to develop routines, habits and necessary resolve that galvanizes us.”

I’ve wrestled with this topic in the weeks since the novel coronavirus brought sports to a halt.

Will limited in-person preparation help or hurt a program like Iowa’s (or, say, Wisconsin's), which counts on three-star recruits making incremental daily progress?

On one level, missing spring ball and (probably) having shortened training time before the next season hurts Iowa more significantly than the Ohio States and Penn States of the world. The Hawkeyes rely on a system that is far more complicated than the read-and-react offenses populating much of the Power Five. And with reduced practice time, you'd think the higher-rated recruits would win out over players who depend on development.

But program stability could help counter that disadvantage. Not only is Ferentz college football’s longest-tenured coach, his son (who also played for him) is the offensive coordinator; and the defensive coordinator (21-year Iowa assistant Phil Parker) relies on a tried-and-true system that limits points and can combat multiple offensive styles.

Imagine being, say, Michigan State this offseason. The Spartans barely had a coaching staff in place after the mid-February hiring of Mel Tucker (to replace Mark Dantonio) before sports went dark. Rebooting a team amid a pandemic would be a tall order.

Perhaps, then, Doyle’s ability to develop muscle, speed and culture from a distance can tip the scales in Iowa’s favor.

And after hearing how he and his staff are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like things are humming along quite well.

Iowa's last organized team workout occurred March 13 — the morning after NCAA championships were canceled for winter and spring sports. That date marked the (planned) end of a grueling eight-week strength-and-conditioning phase ahead of Iowa’s spring break. Other programs started spring practices earlier (and cut into training time), but Doyle views completing a full eight weeks of conditioning as an Iowa edge.

“We had outstanding strength gains,” Doyle said, “and were really excited about the offseason program.”

The spring break was an intended recovery period for players, anyway, so that allowed coaches time to make virtual plans. Doyle and his staff sent out individualized workouts and surmised what was possible for each athlete, depending on his access to weights. There were four workout structures — one for those who had weight-room access; one for those who could find makeshift “garage gyms” with weights and machines; one for those who had limited weights (dumbbells or weight vests); and one for those who had no weights.

After about three weeks, each player had worked (or been helped) to find access to, at minimum, a garage gym. And although Doyle's meticulous processes (in which athletes would normally show up 30 at a time at the Hansen Football Performance Center in two-hour intervals at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.) and close monitoring (with devices that provide data about an individual's workload, heart rate and sleep quality) have come to a halt, the expectation remains high for strength gains, nutrition and sleep. Some players have had to learn how to cook meals.

“There’s no way to absolutely duplicate what we do, when you talk about 30 guys, toes on the line, tempo, equipment,” Doyle said. “It’s our job to close the gap and make it as productive as we possibly can."

And that’s where the “Hawkeye Championship” has been a perfect vehicle for Doyle to obtain normalcy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, six teams of 17 players (with one strength coach and position coach assigned to each) were assembled. With two player-captains on each team, accountability in academics, workouts and life choices are stressed. If a player lags, his teammates know it.

“There’s a time (each year) when you look back on the Hawkeye Championship … and say, ‘Boy, this was a lot of work. Is this good for us?’” Doyle said of the points-based competition that he instituted after the 2007 season. "Then when we slipped into this mode, it was like, ‘Oh boy, are we lucky to have this.’”

Time will tell where Iowa emerges after campuses re-open and football-related gatherings are permitted. The Hawkeyes will be behind in on-field work, particularly with a new starting quarterback in Spencer Petras. But this looks like a good roster, one that can compete for a Big Ten West Division championship.

How much progress Iowa players make off the field during this COVID-19 isolation could prove pivotal.

“We feel like, quite frankly, that’s advantage Iowa,” Doyle said. “We feel like we have good kids that work hard.”

Hawkeyes reporter Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.