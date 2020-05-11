BIGGSVILLE – Calling it the “right move for us at this time,” coach Jason Kirby and his West Central Heat will play 8-man football for the upcoming season, joining a growing number of small schools making the change.

“There will be a little more travel initially,” said Kirby of participating in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association (I8FA). “But I believe there are a number of small schools in the same boat as us that will be moving in this direction in the next few years.”

Closest to West Central among the 23 schools currently set to participate in the I8FA this fall are North Fulton and Peoria Heights.

If the Heat are able to put together a strong season, their final road trip of the season will be the shortest, as the championship game is contested at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium.

Last year’s title game was a 50-26 victory for Polo over Cissna Park in a battle of unbeaten teams. Kirby said 8-man football tends to be a more offensive game, although teams achieve their success in the same variety of ways as the regular 11-man game.

“You see the same gamut of possible scenarios in 8-man,” he said. “You have teams that run the ball every down, all the way to teams that always operate out of a four-wide set and play more wide open.”

Kirby began paying extra attention to the 8-man game last fall, when he said it became “pretty obvious” that West Central needed to move in that direction.

“I went to the state championship games in Iowa and Illinois, and I’ve been to clinics in Missouri and Kansas,” he said. “I’ve also talked to coaches in Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, just taking every opportunity I can to pick the brains of people who’ve been successful in 8-man football.”

Last year, the Heat went 4-5 overall, and competed with between 32-35 players. Kirby is expecting 30-32 players this fall.

“If you’re trying to run both a fresh-soph and a varsity program, those kinds of numbers put kids in positions that they’re not set up to play,” he said. “Our ability to compete at a high level was diminished. It makes it impossible to practice and to get teams prepared. The fresh-soph players get cheated – yeah, I think cheated is the right word.”

Since the West Central consolidation was formed in 2004, the Heat have just one postseason appearance, making the 1A playoffs in 2012.

Eight-man football is played on a field that is about 15 yards narrower than a regular football field. At least five offensive players need to be on the line of scrimmage, with some teams opting to use only three traditional linemen. Others – and potentially West Central – play their linemen in the traditional tackle, guard, center, guard, tackle alignment.

“After about five minutes of watching, the 8-man game looks just like regular football,” said Kirby, who will enter his fifth season leading the Heat.

Also similar is the schedule, with practices and games beginning on the same dates as the IHSA’s 11-man football calendar. West Central’s first 8-man game will be played Aug. 28 at home against North Fulton.

“I’m really excited about our football team,” said Kirby, who was eager to talk football after dealing with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic daily the past two months in his role as principal. “We’ve got some wonderful kids we’re working with.”

The bottom line, he said, is that the playing field is now evened for West Central.

“Our kids and our community are really going to enjoy this,” he said. “This is going to allow our football program to prosper.”