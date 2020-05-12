Lately, there hasn’t been a whole lot of good news on the horizon regarding the athletic world. Recently, however, the local sports atmosphere has been given a slight boost with the news that Dallas Center-Grimes cross country runner Bradley Ramsey has made a commitment to run collegiately.

Ramsey officially announced that following his tenure with Dallas Center-Grimes, he will be taking his talents to Grinnell where he will be part of the Grinnell College men’s cross country team. This comes as another feather in the cap of what has been a strong year for Ramsey. In his final season as a Mustang cross country runner, Ramsey helped the Mustangs capture the program’s first-ever state title in cross country. Now, the future for Ramsey will continue on the cross country course, and just the ability to do so is something he’s quite grateful for.

“It’s really nice to be able to continue running in college,” began Ramsey. “To be given the chance to continue this is really special.”

Even with the final decision, the journey has been quite a ride for Ramsey and his decision as to whether running was in his future.

“I honestly didn’t know if I wanted to run in college,” said Ramsey. “I knew I loved running but I wasn’t sure if that would lead me to do it in college or not. One day it just clicked and I knew this is what I wanted to do for sure.”

Of course, as the path would take him, Ramsey did end up punching his athletic ticket to the collegiate level after all. Now he’ll be joining a Grinnell College program fresh off of a league-high 33rd Midwest Conference championship. While the athletic side of things has a high side, it’s not just the cross country course that has drawn Ramsey to Grinnell College.

“Grinnell is a very good choice for Bradley. He has an outstanding academic record and Grinnell will provide him with good challenges as he grows as a student,” said DC-G head cross country coach Matt Pries. “Their cross country program is very solid and they have a nice tradition. I’m excited to see Bradley join a strong program, and it sounds like it will remain in good hands under new leadership.”

Bradley echoed coach Pries and mentioned that a certain worldwide outbreak really helped him make his decision.

“They just seemed like a good fit for me,” began Ramsey. “It really hit me once everything started shutting down and I realized how much I would miss running.”

The fit seemed effortless as Ramsey also pointed out, stating that the connection was near perfect for him.

“I really connected with the coach who I talked with,” said Ramsey. “A lot of the other runners have the same degree I have and the same classes.”

Not everybody gets the chance to pursue both an academic and athletic path at the collegiate level but with Bradley, his performances have set him up perfectly as coach Pries mentioned.

“Bradley is a gamer. He knows how to stay relaxed and give his best when the lights are on,” said Pries. “He proved that throughout his career at DC-G, and other guys fed off that kind of performance. As hard as he works, Bradley makes it look easy, and I believe he is primed for taking on the training at the next level because of how it will continue to push him and help him grow.”