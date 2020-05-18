Amid the plethora of events canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can now add the annual DC-G Booster Club golf tournament to the list.

The annual fundraising event that takes place within the confines of Beaver Creek Golf Course has been sidelined for the 2020 year. Amid all the question marks about the future lies with the tournament as well as no there hasn’t been a decision date for 2021.

This was quite a big blow for the DC-G Booster Club as the tournament is one of their biggest fundraisers each year. Over the past five years, the Booster Club has contributed nearly $500,000 to the DC-G athletic programs. For those who wish to help the cause from the lost income or just simply to become a member, joining is easy and costs as little as $25. For more information, interested parties can visit dcgboosterclub.com