Even though the sports world has moved outside, for the time being, there resides news on the hardwood within Waukee High School. When the calendar turns back around to another fall season, the Waukee High School volleyball team will be under new leadership.

Candice Palea has been given the keys to the Waukee volleyball program following the resignation of Danielle Lynch. In her two seasons at the head coaching helm, Lynch led Waukee volleyball to two straight state tournament appearances, accumulating a 68-27 record. Now, pending school board approval, Palea will take over the reins following two years as the varsity assistant.

Palea played for the Northern Iowa Panthers from 2009-13. She was a part of four NCAA tournament teams and currently rests as the school record holder for digs in a match. Her coaching career has included coaching at the club level for Club Iowa and Iowa PoerPlex. Collegiately, she coached at Luther College as an assistant.

She will now lead a Warrior program that was top five a year prior in team assists and kills across the Class 5A landscape. The team’s state tournament appearance last season marked the seventh overall trip for the program. Palea also will be wielding a rather upperclassmen laden team next season.