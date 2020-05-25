Just as sports fans in Iowa are celebrating the return of action on the softball and baseball diamonds, there is also a celebration to be had on the wrestling mat. As the calendar turned towards Memorial Day, Dallas Center-Grimes senior Trevon Wells officially signed his letter of intent to wrestle for Upper Iowa University next year.

“It’s good to see all his hard work pay off,” began DC-G head wrestling coach Cory Stratton. “I’m super proud of him and how he has overcome various challenges to get to where he is today,”

It’s a monumental occasion that will be shared by both Wells and coach Stratton not just simply for advancing to the collegiate level, but what it represents as well. In his second year at the head coaching helm for DC-G wrestling, Wells’ signing marks a milestone of sorts for coach Stratton as well.

“It’s really cool because he (Wells) is the first college signee that I’ve had,” said Stratton. “Throughout all the struggles he’s dealt with in his life, through the sport of wrestling he’s been able to take off.”

Wells has by all accounts conducted a successful high school wrestling career at DC-G, worthy of being noted at the collegiate level. The three-year varsity starter broke onto the varsity scene in his sophomore season and from there, became a household name at the state tournament. That included his first-ever trip to Wells Fargo Arena during the 2018-19 campaign where he fell just shy of a podium finish. Wells then turned that into a senior season to remember qualifying for state and taking that all the way to a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A 132-pound weight class. The final two years of Wells’ Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling tenure concluded with two 20-plus wins.

All of that marks a resume that reads like a decorated veteran of the sport and while his successes are impressive, perhaps the most impressive part of Well’s career is his journey. Wells didn’t find himself indoctrinated into the world of wrestling until his freshman year at DC-G High School.