Recently, the Raccoon River Conference set out some guidelines specific to the summer sports seasons.

Admission: In regards to admission, the conference as a whole has decided not to increase admission prices, and conference schools aside from Winterset will still remain with normal admission prices. As for Winterset High School, their admissions price will simply be a free-will donation. All free-will donations will directly benefit each school’s softball and baseball programs.

Seating: As far as seating within the Raccoon River Conference, each school will have limited bleacher space available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs or stand at safe distances along the fence

Concessions: Concessions will not be offered in accordance with the Department of Education and Department of Public Health guidelines. Coolers will be allowed to be brought in. They will be subject to being searched and must be limited by single households.

Restrooms: Not all facilities will be closed during this time. Restrooms across the conference landscape will be available and will be cleaned and sanitized following each night of usage.

PPE: The conference is not requiring personal protective equipment but items like masks are recommended. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

There will also be a little more asked of spectators across the 2020 campaigns within the Raccoon River Conference. Spectators are to accept any personal responsibility for following public health guidelines. Spectators are also to avoid using sunflower seeds and use common sense. Spectators are also to abide by posted signage and to stay at home if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus in the prior 14 days.

Practices are slated to begin June 1 and parents are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during practices. Competitive game action will be allowed to start on June 15.