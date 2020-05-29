After what has seemed like an eternity thanks to the pause put on by COVID-19, there will be softball played in Iowa for the 2020 season.

Within the confines of Waukee High School, along with the baseball team, the Warrior softball program also now has its heading for 2020 following the release of their schedule. As with baseball within the CIML Conferences, there will be no official conference structure for the 2020 Waukee softball season. Even though the CIML conference will not exist in an official capacity this season, the schedule for the Waukee softball team is very real. All except one contest on the schedule for Waukee will be of the double-header variety. The lone single game for the Warriors will be against Winterset on the road Tuesday, July 14. While that game will commence at 7:30 p.m. all other double-header contests will begin at 5 p.m. All home games are noted in bold.Monday, June 15 vs Mason City (4-0 against Mason City in 2019)Wednesday, June 17 at Marshalltown (4-0 against Marshalltown in 2019)Friday, June 19 vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (Did not play in 2019)Monday, June 22 at Urbandale (Did not play in 2019)Wednesday, June 24 vs. Johnston (1-0 against Johnston in 2019)Friday, June 26 at Ankeny (2-0 against Ankeny in 2019)

Monday, June 29 vs. Dowling Catholic (1-0 against Dowling Catholic in 2019)Wednesday, July 1 at Southeast Polk (4-0 against Southeast Polk in 2019)Thursday, July 2 vs. West Des Moines Valley (2-3 against Valley in 2019)Monday, July 6 vs. Ankeny Centennial (Did not play in 2019)Wednesday, July 8 vs. Urbandale (Did not play in 2019)Friday, July 10 at Ottumwa (1-0 against Ottumwa in 2019)Monday, July 13 at Johnston (1-0 against Johnston in 2019)Tuesday, July 14 at Winterset (0-1 against Winterset in 2019)