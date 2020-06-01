Iowa State football has landed one of its top remaining 2021 recruiting targets.

Jaylin Noel, a 5-foot-11 slot receiver out of Park Hill High in Kansas City, Missouri, announced his commitment to the Cyclones via Twitter on Sunday. He had narrowed his choices to a final two of Iowa State and Nebraska, but he also held offers from programs such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas and Kansas State.

The 247Sports Composite gives Noel three stars and ranks him the No. 136 receiver in 2021. Rivals also gives him three stars.

Noel is another recruiting victory for Iowa State receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase, who attended high school at Rockhurst in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to his 247Sports profile, Noel logged 42 catches for 769 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, as well as 45 rushes for 251 yards and three scores.

Iowa State was his first Power Five offer last June. He then unofficially visited for the Cy-Hawk game on Sept. 15, and he took another visit this past February. In late April, he announced a final two of Iowa State and Nebraska.

Noel is Iowa State’s 14th recruit in the 2021 class. He is the second receiver, joining Canada product Tristan Michaud.