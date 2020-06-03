It’s T-minus 12 days until both the Dallas Center-Grimes softball and baseball teams take on competitive action as the official summer season kicks off. It will mark the first competitive action in Iowa high school sports since the Class 4A boys basketball state title game back in mid-March.

It will also mark the beginning of a new normal that will continue through the entirety of the 2020 campaign. From social distancing guidelines to more thorough sanitation practices, things just won’t look the same on the fields. Across the Little Hawkeye Conference landscape, there will also be a new normal regarding the conference slate. Recently, conference activity directors got together to decide the fate of what the conference schedule would look like in 2020. From that conversation came the concensus that there will be no conference champion crowned across both softball and baseball this season.

While it was a tough decision to make, there was an emphasis on the postseason that overran the desire for conference champions across the shortened 2020 campaign.

“We made the decision based on the desire to pick up schedules from where we left off rather than to re-construct an entirely new schedule,” said DC-G Activities Director Brent Buttjer. Officials had already been scheduled and in all fairness to them and to reduce the confusion, we left it alone. Our goal was to create schedules that woudl benefit us in the post-season rather than to recognize a conference champ based on a shortened schedule.”

It was a thought that was shared across the board and also highlighted another aspect of the scheduling for the 2020 campaign.

“Bottom line was we desired creativity in our schedule that would allow us to play both conference and non-conference games and prepare us best for the post-season,” added Buttjer.

For both the Mustangs and the Fillies, post-season excellence has been a staple in recent seasons. The DC-G softball team is fresh off of a second-straight state tournament appearance and enter the 2020 season with a top-ten ranking inside Class 4A. For the DC-G baseball team, they aren’t very far removed from their last state tournament run in 2015 and their Class 3A title back in 2012.

Official practices for both softball and baseball began on June 1. The official game schedules for both the Mustangs and the Fillies will commence on June 15 as they open up their respective seasons in Norwalk.