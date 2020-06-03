It’s been several weeks since baseball and softball fans, coaches, and players rejoiced with the news that summer sports will happen in 2020. Now the summer sports world is focused on gearing up for the shortened season ahead.

While softball teams have been practicing, the IGHSAU has been releasing their pre-season rankings for the 2020 season. For the reigning Class 5A runner-up Waukee Warriors, they begin the season with great recognition. Across the initial rankings which include the top-15 teams across all five classes, the Warriors come into the new campaign ranked sixth in Class 5A. The Warriors return to the softball diamond as one of seven teams in the initial Class 5A rankings with under ten losses at the end of last season. Going further, Waukee returns after being one of just two Class 5A teams to suffer under five losses last season and the only team who reached 40 wins. Those four losses all came against teams with records above .500. The Warriors were unblemished against teams with records below .500. They were also one of just two teams last year to swipe over 100 bases and earn 300 or more RBI.

As for the rest of the top-ten within the Class 5A rankings, Dubuque Hempstead comes in ranked tenth, Little Hawkeye Conference member Indianola is ranked ninth, Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley slot in as the eighth and seventh ranked teams respectively. Fellow CIML member Ottumwa comes in ranked just ahead of Waukee in fifth, while Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Johnston come in ranked fourth and third respectively. The top two for the initial Class 5A rankings belong to Iowa City High ranked second, with last years’ top-ranked Class 5A state tournament team Fort Dodge taking the top spot overall.

For the newly minted sixth-ranked Waukee Warriors, they will commence their season on June 15 as they host Mason City in a conference doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.