Free fishing weekend for Iowa residents is Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Now that the channel catfish are nearing spawn, it might be time to break out what’s almost a lost art.

The cane pole.

KISS (keep it simple, Stupid) may be an exaggeration, but simplicity often out-performs the more technical apparatus.

When using a spinning rod or fly rod, the water can soon get disturbed. With a cane pole, you drop the bait into the water and pull a fish straight up with little disturbance.

That’s one method Mike Crowell, co-owner of Rose’s Bait & Tackle in West Burlington, recommends for spawning channel catfish.

During spawning, channel catfish “go to shallow water, sandy bottoms and rocks,” Crowell said. “When they’re spawning, they’re out of the current. They’re in calm water. The male will be protecting the nest.

“A good way to catch catfish when they’re spawning is with a bobber and a night crawler,” Crowell said. “A lot of people use cane poles. I think it’s kind of cool myself. Laura Ingalls Wilder stuff, you know.

“When the catfish really start spawning, we’re going to know,” Crowell said. “I’ll get all kinds of reports on that.”

But for now, catfishing with rod and reel has been a challenge.

“The catfishing has slowed down a little on rod and reel for the moment, but flatheads are going crazy in the Skunk, the Des Moines, the Mississippi and the Iowa,” Crowell said. “Mainly what I’ve heard so far is they’re catching them on bluegill and creek chubs. The hotter it gets outside the deeper those fish are going to go.

“The water temperature was 72 Monday, so the crappie and all the fish are going to start heading to deeper water really quickly.”

There has been success at the lakes.

“Some guys had some luck at Pollmiller Park (in West Point) over the weekend,” Crowell said. “They caught some channel cat on chicken hearts. They had a decent stringer-full and they caught a small mess of crappie.”

At Big Hollow Recreation Area near Sperry, “there have been a few catching crappie and bluegill pretty well,” Park Ranger John Mercer said. “I also talked to people who hadn’t caught anything, so I guess it comes down to knowing what you’re doing. I talked to a few guys who got their 25 and left.”

The Iowa daily limit is 25 for both crappie and bluegill.

“We’ve had a ton of boaters the last week and a half,” Mercer said. “We’ve averaged over 30 boats a day and there have been a lot of kayakers.”

Crowell talked to “a couple guys who said they caught a couple channel cat (at Big Hollow), but they were small ones. The crappie fishing has been fair. Lake Darling was doing pretty good Friday and Saturday, but I haven’t heard much after that.”

Sometimes, rain and other factors keep us from fishing, but there are still some things you can do at home, Crowell said.

“There are five things you can do if you’re stuck at home. Learn or perfect fishing knots. Spend some time organizing your tackle. Practice casting and flipping. Plan for a fishing trip. Fish are a creature of habit. Read about the habits of the fish you are targeting.”

If you’re a bank fisherman, “start off by locating the part of the river where the water runs through as a small channel and dumps into a pool,” Crowell said. “Faster currents will often bring with it small crustaceans and other food items that catfish love.”

DNR TIPS: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources offers some simple, but easy to forget, fishing tips on its web site.

You need to fish at the right depth. As the temperature heats up, fish tend to stay in the top 12 feet of water. Keep this in mind from mid-June through the rest of the summer.

The Illinois DNR also offers tips: Set the hook. Make sure your fish is hooked before you start reeling and keep a steady pressure on the fish. Keep the rod tip up and out of the water.

RIVER STAGES: Area rivers have been rising and falling.

The Mississippi at Burlington is forecast to be at 15.0 feet at 6 p.m. Friday, which is flood stage, reach 15.1 on Monday, then drop to 14.6 feet next Wednesday.

The Iowa at Wapello reached 19.4 feet Thursday but is expected to drop to 18.9 at 6 p.m. Friday and to 16.8 next Wednesday. Flood stage is 21 feet.

The Skunk River at Augusta was at 7.4 feet Wednesday. Flood stage is 15 feet.