As the first official week of baseball practice nears its end, select teams will be graced with a top-ten ranking according to IAbaseball.com.

Within the Dallas County area, there is one such team that has been graced with such a ranking. After toppling the Class 2A world last season, the defending champion Van Meter Bulldogs will open up the competitive 2020 season back on top. With the recent release of the top-ten rankings, the Bulldogs, who retain over 90 percent of their scoring offense from last season, rank number one in the preseason polls.

Just below the Bulldogs in the top-ten rankings is fellow Class 2A title game participant North Linn. The Lynx are one of three Class 2A top-ten ranked teams that the Bulldogs bested on their way to a championship. Also within the top-ten rankings is the West Sioux Falcons who rank third in initial polls while Underwood, who Van Meter defeated 17-7 in the opening round of the state tournament, slides in ranked fifth. The rest of the Class 2A rankings include West Lyon in fourth, Dike-New Hartford in sixth, West Branch in seventh, and Pochahantas Area ranked eighth overall. The top ten is rounded out with Treynor in ninth with Central Lee rounding out the rankings in tenth.

The schedule for the newly minted top-ranked Bulldogs will begin June 15. Games in bold are noted as home contests. All non-doubleheaders are set to start at 7 p.m. while all doubleheader contests will begin with game one at 5 p.m.Monday, June 15 vs. Pleasantville Tuesday, June 16 at Interstate-35Thursday, June 18 at Woodward-Granger (Doubleheader) Saturday, June 20 at Saydel Tournament Thursday, June 25 vs. AC/GC (Doubleheader) Monday, June 29 vs. Earlham Tuesday, June 30 vs. Des Moines Christian Thursday, July 2 at Madrid (Doubleheader) Friday, July 3 vs. Bondurant-Farrar Monday, July 6 vs. Treynor Tuesday, July 7 at Pleasantville Wednesday, July 8 at Gilbert Thursday, July 9 vs. ADMFriday, July 20 at Roland Story (Doubleheader)