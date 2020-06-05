Last season was certainly one to remember for the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team. It was a season highlighted by a 25 win record and a second straight state meet appearance.

Overall, the Fillies played their way into their ninth overall state tournament berth in program history. It was a season by most accounts that was deemed very successful but there was one integral member who wasn’t present during that state tournament run. That was none other then now senior Riley Hall. From her time on the varsity roster as just an eighth-grader, Hall has had a strong impact on the Fillies on the diamond. Through 20 games of action last season, Hall did just that striking 19 hits total, three of which went for home runs equaling 14 total runs driven in.

Then, as the season hit the halfway point, an unfortunate circumstance struck Hall as she suffered a torn ACL in a non-softball event. From what started out as a very promising season came an unfortunate end for Hall.

“It was really hard to go through all of that,” said Hall. “To be taken away from playing the game I love was hard. I wanted to help my teammates on the field.”

If Hall didn’t go through a season-ending injury, she was on pace to strike nearly 40 hits and nearly 30 RBI.

Added in was a tear in her meniscus which only lengthened her time off the competitive playing surface. That included the loss of her senior basketball season. Going even further, COVID-19 came along and cut down what would have been a somewhat normal school year for Hall. All of that compounding

“It was hard as a lot of things that make a senior year special didn’t happen or haven’t yet,” began Hall. “Most seniors get a senior prom and a graduation ceremony and knowing that I might not get the chance I’ve been working the last nine-months to have was really hard. It was an emotional rollercoaster. It didn’t really feel real until the first day we were supposed to have practice.”

One of many aspects that have landed Hall on the varsity roster since she was involved in high school sports has been her ability to be versatile. Hall was also a staple in the pitching rotation aiding Lanni Gannon in pitching duties two years ago while averaging over three strikeouts per start before she went down with injury across the 2019 season. Ultimately the loss of Hall was just as impactful for the team overall as it was for Hall herself.

“All of the players and coaches were devastated,” said DC-G head coach Steve Schlafke. “It took us a week to kind of put the pieces back together but she was such a great teammate through the whole thing.”

It took all the way until the last week in January before hitting could take place for Hall and it wasn’t until mid-February before more strenuous tasks like pitching were able to come into play. Now, after the long wait back to playing shape, Hall will join back up with what will be a coach’s dream in a very experienced lineup. A lineup that lost out on just three seniors from last year and with Hall, returns over 90 percent of the teams’ hit total and over 93 percent of DC-G’s runs driven in. For those who believe in timing, Hall’s return to the DC-G lineup in this shortened season couldn’t be more intriguing. Hall’s final game played before her injury last season came on June 14. The first game on the docket for DC-G in 2020 will come on Monday, June 15.

As for the injury itself, injuries in general rarely come with good timing and it was an unfortunate break for Hall and the Fillies. Even with that said, the ever opportunistic competitor in Hall didn’t let her get too far down the rabbit hole. With the help of friends and a renewed hope for a season ahead, Hall forged ahead to get back into the starting lineup.

“I live and breath softball and knowing that I could get another chance really helped push me through rehab to keep getting better,” began Hall. “My catcher and one of my best friends Molly Cooney, she always reminds me that even if last year was my last game, you had a great last game and you left it out there.”

The timing factor strikes again. If ever there was a game to end a season on, many would hope for the type of game Hall had as her final 2019 contest included a perfect night at the plate going 4-for-4 with a home run.

Hall now joins back up with a DC-G squad fresh off of Fillie squad who was second in the conference in six offensive categories including total hits (332), extra-base hits (65), home runs (16), and showing off their power, second in slugging percentage at .409.