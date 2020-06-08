At the beginning of every Iowa high school baseball season, there are only four teams across the entire state that have the unique challenge of how to follow up a state title season. The Van Meter baseball team is one of those four that are presented with that challenge for the shortened 2020 campaign.

There is one factor that could set the Bulldogs ahead of the competition as they get set to battle the competition in 2020. Last year it was Eben Baumhover who spearheaded Van Meter’s championship efforts as the head coach. Under his leadership, the Bulldog baseball team climbed their way to a Class 2A state championship, the second-ever summer state title for the program. The Bulldogs blazed through the Class 2A landscape with individual top-five leaders in hits (Brett Berg with 60), batting average (Berg with .536), RBI (Berg and Jacob Blomgren with 53), doubles (Berg with 19), total bases (Berg with 88), On Base Percentage (Berg with .629), and Slugging Percentage (Berg with .786). As a team they were second in the class with 287 RBI, second with 336 runs scored, and first in triples (19) among many other statistics.

By all accounts it was a perfect season, capped off by a state title. But while the Bulldogs were chasing history on the baseball diamond, there was still one piece missing from the equation. That piece was none other than head coach Mike Kennedy. For five years coach Kennedy had led the Bulldogs while also serving in the United State military. Prior to what would have been his sixth season at the head coaching helm, he was set into active duty and had to miss the entirety of the state championship run in 2019. Now, after 18 months away from the sport and the athletes at Van Meter High School, Kennedy is back to lead the team alongside Baumhover. His presence back into the Van Meter baseball program brings a strong baseball mind and a career coaching record of 145-32 to the table. Not once during his tenure did the Bulldogs waver from the top of the West Central Activities Conference.

Now, the Bulldogs are graced once again with coach Kennedy who will join up with coach Baumhover in a co-head coaching role. It’s a return that not only has Kennedy excited, but his players as well, including future DMACC baseball star Anthony Potthoff.

“It’s pretty safe to say that coach Kennedy had a huge hand in helping us win a state championship,” said Potthoff. “Kennedy got us to the level of where we could compete with the best of the best and coach Baumhover kept that going and helped keep the fire in our eyes.”

Although Kennedy was absent from the team physically throughout last season, he wasn’t absent from what the team was doing overall thanks to the great bond formed between him and Baumhover.

“It was tough not being able to be around the athletes and be around the sport of baseball but I was very aware of what was going on thanks to coach Baumhover,” began Kennedy. “Any time I called he was there to answer and update me on what was going on or answer any questions I may have had.”

It was quite the relationship that developed quickly between the two coaches stemming from their first season together several years ago.

“We work really well together and it was apparent right from the get-go that coach Kennedy was an amazing coach,” said Baumhover. “We have similar coaching styles and of course we have the same goals with the team.”