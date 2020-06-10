BOONE— Boone Activities Director Brett Collins said the Boone baseball team’s new schedule has been completed.

He said the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) has been dropped from the Toreadors’ schedule because teams from that league wanted to make sure they played their conference opponents twice during the season.

“They pretty much recreated their conference schedules starting on June 15,” he said.

The revised CIML schedules led to Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East dropping Boone from their schedules. Boone initially was scheduled to play Des Moines Lincoln July 14 at Memorial Park, but the Railsplitters have been replaced by Winterset on the schedule.

“Fortunately, Winterset needed a game,” Collins said. “They are a conference team so we added them, and we will play them in home and away games this year.”

The Toreadors baseball team’s schedule includes home games against Bondurant-Farrar, Ballard, Carlisle, Perry, Carroll, Humboldt, Norwalk and Winterset. The games the baseball team will play on the road include Ogden, Webster City, ADM, Bondurant-Farrar, Winterset, Norwalk, Ballard and Hampton-Dumont.

“It was a matter of just looking at the dates and trying to connect with schools that would provide appropriate competition for our program,” Collins said. “I think it’s a really nice little 16-game schedule.”

The Boone softball team’s game against Ankeny that was originally scheduled to take place July 3 at Creasman Field has been canceled. The Toreador softball team will play West Marshall July 9 at State Center. The Toreadors also will host an invitational June 26-27 that will take place in two locations: Creasman Field and Des Moines Area College’s (DMACC) softball field.

The Toreadors will play a Round Robin June 26. They will face Humboldt at 4 p.m. and Ogden at 8 p.m. Both games will be played at Creasman Field. Boone will take on North Polk at 9 a.m. at DMACC’s softball field June 27, and they also will take on Des Moines Christian at 1 p.m. in the same location. Perry also will compete in the invitational.