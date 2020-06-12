In a time where things are starting to bet back to normal, there comes exciting news in the world of Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

Recently released through social media videos and more, the school district announced the fruits of their re-branding logo efforts. The DCG logos that had been representing the school district in nearly ever facet will now have a brand new set of visuals to represent the school district and communities.

“This is a good way for us to unify our brand and push forward into the future,” said Activities Director Brent Buttjer.

For over 10 years the current set of logos have represented the school district but after lots of deliberation, the time just seemed to fit the best.

“We’re making major changes within our district and we have the opportunity to brand ourselves,” said Superintendent Scott Grimes. “We wanted to portray who we are and what we believe in as two communities united as one.”

With new administration offices set to be finished in July, Grimes added the timeline for the logo somewhat reflected the building’s completion.

The entire project, which began as an idea eight years ago, really picked up speed over a year ago. Along with some facility and other changes within the district, there were was another big factor that led to the push towards a re-branded set of logos.

“With the current logo we’re using, there’s been a question of that the running horse we use is really SMU’s (Southern Methodist University in Texas) and before we were going to start doing a lot more with that, we needed to find out what our options were,” said Grimes.

Grimes mentioned that Southern Methodist University did present the school district with an option to use the logo for uniforms and other signage. The problem was under that option, they were not allowed to sell it in any form of merchandise.

“That means we couldn’t sell shirts and so forth and that’s when, with the new building and changes in the district, that it was now was the right time to make that transition into our own brand for our district,” said Grimes.

For the re-branding efforts, the DC-G Community School district decided to go with Rickabaugh Graphics out of Ohio. Rickabaugh Graphics is a visual branding company that has created branding efforts for the University of Iowa, Ohio State University, and other entities like MGM, Coca-Cola, the NFL, Hasbro Toys and more.

Grimes added that a focus group, created from high school students and more, was utilized to drive the decision and details home.

“The biggest focus group that we took a lot of where we were heading with was with a group of high school students,” began Grimes. “You talk about a group of young ladies and men, they were about two communities. They were about water towers and (Highway) 44 and how powerful that road is to both communities.”

From that group also came the spark for a few other changes as well. That includes refering to DCG under the singular brand of the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs. In that same vein of unity came the decision to remove the hyphen from the abbreviation. It will now be changed from DC-G to DCG.

As for the reflection of these logos, the new administration office building will be the first representation of the rebranding to be seen. Athletically, Grimes mentioned that football will be the first sport to represent some of the rebranding efforts. Buttjer also added that one of the new logos will also be reflected on the gym floor ad DCG Meadows Gym.