How does a high school baseball team follow up on a state tournament season? Most of the time that would include another state tournament berth.

That is exactly the thought shared by the ADM High School baseball team. Despite a 13 win record last season, the Tigers struck fire late and ended up punching the program’s fourth-ever state tournament appearance. They became one of the first teams in over 10 years to make it to the state tournament with an overall losing record. It marked arguably the most exciting season in ADM baseball history since its 2012 state tournament run.

For smaller schools such as ADM High School, every season can be drastically different from the loss of talented seniors. Although the Tigers will be without six strong talented players from the 2019 campaign, ADM brings back a lot of returning experience to the 24 player roster in 2020.

“We’ll definitely miss the seniors who put in a lot of work and helped make last season special,” said ADM head coach Jason Book. “At the same time, we are very excited about who we have back for this season. It’s going to be a fun season.”

Only once throughout ADM High School’s baseball history has a team gone to back-to-back in state tournament appearances. Both years provided a lot of talented experience for the Tigers, something that the 2020 version seems to mirror as well. ADM returns seven starters into the mix, including three pitchers with at least 15 innings or more. They return nearly 58 percent of their hit total and 61 percent of their scoring offense from last season. The Tigers overall were one of the most patient teams in Class 3A, in fact, they paced all of the Raccoon River Conference teams in fewest strikeouts (141). The team also paced the conference in single base hits (231).

A lot of that came about from the seniors of last season and those who now have come into that senior role for the 2020 campaign. Now those seniors enter into what has been a bizarre type of baseball campaign with a shortened season due to COVID-19. While the delay in the season and the impact by COVID-19 was negative, it did provide a slight positive silver lining for some athletes. That includes ADM’s reigning RBI leader in Kaden Sutton.

Through what would be a normal school year, Sutton’s high school baseball future would be a lot more questionable. The Iowa State University football commit would have had to deal with various optional and mandatory activities being one of the newest members to Cyclone football. Now, with COVID-19 putting a pause on a lot of athletic related activity at the college level, Sutton has had more time on his hands, time he is happy to fill on the baseball diamond.

“I’ve always had an interest in playing baseball during my senior year,” began Sutton. “It’s awesome to be able to play baseball one last time with all my friends. We had such a great time last year and I’m very happy I get the chance to be with my team and try to make it to state again.”

Having Sutton back in the lineup also meant a lot for coach Book and his staff. The chance to not only get a strong bat back in the lineup but to give Sutton the chance to pursue a big goal of his was nothing but positive for the Tigers as a whole.

“It’s great for him (Sutton) to go out and get that team championship that neither he nor his teammates have,” said Book. “He’s one of those guys that if he wanted to, he could have gone somewhere to play baseball. It would have been a little unfulfilling to not have Kaden on the team joining in the success.”

Sutton joins what is now a senior group that contributed a lot to the success of the 2019 season. Overall, the Tigers return the third-largest production in terms of extra base hits (62 percent). From that mark, 44 percent of all the extra base hits were taken up by the seniors who take the lineup for the 2020 campaign.

Another senior that played a big part in the extra base hit category for ADM is future Simpson baseball star Zach Fuller. The multi-sport phenom really shown through on the baseball diamond last season, tying the team lead with seven doubles and was the only Tiger to total at least one single, one double, one triple, and one home run.

“I really wanted one last season with my friends and teammates playing baseball,” said Fuller. “I worked really hard over the off-season and I wanted to see how much further I could grown as a player before I head off to college.”

Even for those not pursuing baseball at the next level, getting the chance to make it back to to Principal Park and the state tournament is a driving factor for anyone on the team. Behind a strong pitching staff last year was catcher Jaxson Millsap, who proved to be a strong asset as well for the diamond Tigers. Millsap, among others, has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in an interesting way, now playing sports directly before and after the virus shut down sports.

“It’s pretty crazy because when I ended my senior basketball season, I thought I would also have golf as well as baseball to do,” said Millsap. “Talking about baseball being canceled was really concerning but I’m really glad now that I get to play again and do so with all my teammates.”

The returning experience is definitely going to do a lot for the Tiger baseball team that is the only Raccoon River Conference team to return over 10 percent of their on-base-percentage production, let alone returning a patient lineup that suffered just 78 strikeouts which also paced the way inside the conference. However they returned to the baseball diamond, the return of the experienced athletes to ADM baseball is big, especially coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be tough with having our season shortened, I would love to have seen what this team could have done with a full season,” said Book. “It does help cushion the blow however when you have the seniors that we have.”

ADM will begin their season June 15 at home against Ballard.