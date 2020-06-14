At one point, there was a fear that high school baseball in Iowa wouldn’t happen at all this year. Now fans, players, and coaches across the state are rejoicing and bracing for the season that will be in 2020.

Among the over 400 teams set to take the stage is the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustang baseball team. The Mustangs will employ an 18 member varsity roster set with a wealth of experience. That experience includes the likes of eleven seniors, four of which come back after ranking top five on the team in total hits last season. Despite the loss of the team’s top RBI machine from last year (Zack Beekmann), head coach Byron Peyton and his team retain 65 percent of their overall offensive output from a year ago. Where the experience isn’t as strong is in the pitching department where DCG will be without three of their top four pitchers and 47 percent of the teams’ strikeout total from the 2019 season.

“We did lose a lot from last year but we also return quite a lot this season,” said Cole Wessling, one of several seniors and collegiate bound players. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have played the game for a long time including some of the underclassmen. We are a close team with a lot of experience still.”

Along with Wessling, the experience in senior leadership will undoubtedly be a big asset to the team. After all, the Mustangs of 2020 have more than double the amount of senior leadership than the championship squad of 2012 had. Among the crop of talented seniors also lies Logan Smith, a South Dakota State University commit who was a major contributor both in the batters’ box and on the pitching mound last season. With the bat, Smith struck 20 RBI on 30 hits. On the rubber, Smith was one of just six pitchers in Class 3A to match or exceed 100 strikeouts on the season.

Even with one of DCG’s premier talents returning for one more season, Smith himself recognizes the crucial team element in baseball and believes his team has what it takes to reach any level this season.

“I believe we have the type of team to go far this season,” began Smith. “What separates us from other teams is that our culture is together. No matter if your a starter or the last person on the bench, we’re all in for the team. We’re all in it to win it.”

On paper, things do look a little different per half inning as the offense again brings back quite a lot of firepower but the pitching doesn’t. Smith is the only pitcher on the DCG roster to record over 20 innings last year but the Mustangs do bring back four batters with at least 100 at-bats from the year prior. What the numbers don’t show however is the crop of talent that didn’t quite hit the varsity scene last year. Individuals such as junior Caleb Dicken who ranks 28th among junior pitchers in Iowa according to Prep Baseball Report Iowa. That also includes other juniors such as Jordan Sedivec who has been ranked as a top-20 outfielder among the junior class in the entire state.

“We have some guys that will really step up and fill the void left by the seniors this year,” said Wessling, a top-20 ranked catcher himself. “It’s exciting because I feel we’ll be just as strong to compete to be the best team in the conference.”

For a team that finished third in conference play by a matter of just a few games, that goal is very obtainable.

“I’m very confident that we have what it takes as a team to be the best team in the conference and more,” said Smith. “We are a team that works well with each other and always has each others’ backs. We’re also a talented group that knows how to play smart baseball.”

All of the skills for DCG will be put to the test right away as they take on Norwalk to begin the season today. It will be a one-game contest that will begin with first pitch at 7:30. The rest of the week for the Mustangs includes a double-header with Newton on the road Wednesday, June 17. Game one will commence with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.