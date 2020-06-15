Monday, June 15 marked the return of Iowa high school sports. Although the baseball and softball seasons might look a little different across a shortened 2020 schedule because of COVID-19, there will be plenty of excitement to welcome them back.

Within the confines of the Van Meter High School community, the fans won’t be the only ones welcoming the baseball and softball teams back to their respective playing diamonds. As fans turn to cheer on the defending West Central Activities Conference champion softball and baseball teams, they will notice a brand new item to cheer about. Before turning off of East Street into the parking lots of the baseball and softball fields, a 16-foot tall electric sign will be there to greet fans of all ages.

“Over the last several years with the state championship success we’ve had, which has been a blessing, our membership has been asking for it,” said Van Meter Athletic Booster Club President Lisa Abrahamson. “We really felt like the teams needed more recognition from the standpoint of the community. The whole Van Meter community takes so much pride in the success of athletics and various programs and we wanted something centralized to recognize all of our state championship teams.”

The new electric sign celebrates the past while looking to the future. As people get set to watch the defending 2A champion Bulldog baseball team, panels will remind them of past champions in 1946, 2003 and their most recent championship in 2019. As teams turn in to play the Bulldog softball team, they’ll be reminded of a team that captured the 2A crown back in 2016. Before teams and fans get set to celebrate the gridiron at Van Meter High School, they’ll be reminded of a Bulldog football team that toppled the Class 1A field in 2017. While golf fans head to watch the girls’ golf team compete, they’ll be reminded of the tremendous championship run in 2018.

It is a sign that stands out and represents Van Meter High School and the atmosphere that has become synonymous with Bulldog athletics, said Superintendent Deron Durflinger.

“There’s just a level of expectation that has risen ever since before the 2012-13 school year,” Durflinger said. “Under the leadership of Rick Roberts, our Activities Director, we’ve developed a culture that it’s not easy and you have to put a lot of work in. You have to make yourself as good as you can individually to make the team as successful as possible.”

That very atmosphere is what helped jump-start the planning process for a new sign. Although the school has honored their state championship teams with murals painted on the wall across the south gym, Van Meter Athletic Booster Club President Lisa Abrahamson said interest was there for something more.

From that very interest, Abrahamson and the booster club sprinted into action with a process that began two years ago. From the first thought all the way to the logistics and financials of such an endeavor, the booster club took it all on and brought the sign to life.

“The entire sign is fully funded by the efforts of the booster club,” said Durflinger. “They did a great job with the entire process and without their hard work, we might not have been able to make the sign happen.”

Once things officially got off the ground, the board decided to go with a familiar name in ASI Signage Innovations, a company that has already worked with the Van Meter School district on various signage projects.

“One of our main goals was to make something that we could be proud of for years to come,” said Abrahamson. “We wanted something that could look good and would be a permanent structure. ASI was the company that had completed other signage products at the school and we were very comfortable with their work and making it easy.”

As with any project, various challenges arise and along with the financial challenge of fundraising was the challenge of where to place the new sign structure. That was a task not lightly taken by Abrahamson and the athletic boosters and it involved help from the community at large. Several factors such as the growth of the community were put into consideration.

“We did meet with people from the city to help figure out the best place for the sign to be located,” Abrahamson said. “Van Meter is a growing community and what we consider the main entrance of the interstate may not always be the main entrance into the city. The entrance at the school itself could change and so it made sense to go with the location that it’s at now.”

Overall it was a fairly smooth process as Abrahamson mentioned, with all the various details ironed out several times before the finished product came to life. From the initial concept to the finished product, the sign changed heights and was once set to be roughly 20 feet tall. Every detail all the way down to the paneling specifications was discussed.

“We went back and forth on the number of panels to have and the total height of the statue itself,” said Abrahamson. “In the end, we wanted to go with something that honored our past champions but also leave enough room for future champions.”

“This sign does a great job honoring our past champions of all sports and represents Van Meter athletics very well,” Durflinger added.