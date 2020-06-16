With the first few days of summer officially here, high school students are doing various things and engaging in various events. Some may be simply enjoying the summer weather while others may be catching a renewed softball or baseball season.

Then there comes ADM’s very own Nate Mueller. The junior runner kept up on the competitive running scene and battled his way into the Desert Dream Last Hurrah Invitational which took place June 11-13 within the confines of Poston Butte High School located in San Tran Valley, Arizona. That is where the 2020 Iowa high school state 3A individual cross country champion showcased his skills to the nation. Among a field of 35 runners from across the country in the age 13 and older division, Mueller blew by most of the competition to place third overall in the 3200 meter race.

It marked another big accomplishment for Mueller who worked hard over the past off-season and didn’t have the chance to showcase his skills during the spring track and field season.

“After last season I knew if I wanted to be better I had to put my all into running,” said Mueller following the state cross country meet this season. “I didn’t do AAU basketball and other things this off-season and I just focused on running and improving my times for both cross country and track.”

He sure did that capturing the boys Class 3A individual crown and recently, toppling 33 of the top distance runners in the state. Mueller has been nearing or breaking ADM school records almost routinely over the last few yeas but on Saturday, June 13, he reached a new height, breaking the schools’ 3200 meter record by over 17 seconds after clocking in at 9:10.11. That mark not only put Mueller deep into the ADM record books, but also drew national honors including the second-fastest time ever run by a junior in the state of Iowa. It also marked the 1th all-time best mark in the 3200 in Iowa’s track and field history. Mueller will head into future track and field events with the 12th best 3200 meter time in the nation currently.

“Mueller is a very special athlete,” said Jesse Hunt following the 2019 track season. “He knows when to push himself and when to ease up and he has come a long way. He’s got that second and third gear when things get hard toward the end of a race.”

With the 2020 track and field season cut by COVID-19, the next time Mueller will represent the ADM Tigers will be on the cross country course, searching for a repeat individual title.