It’s been over 300 days since high school baseball was last played in the state of Iowa. Now baseball is finally back all across the Iowa high school athletic landscape.

There’s pure excitement from the fact that fans, players, and coaches will be able to play and experience baseball following the scare of a shutdown season due to COVID-19. Among the many teams excited to get back on the diamond is the Waukee High School baseball program. Among the excitement of what’s to come for the Warriors, there too lies the obvious excitement of just getting back to baseball.

“We’re all ready to go and the boys are even more ready to get after it,” began Warrior head coach David Dirkx. “We’re all excited to play and everybody here has been working extremely hard to get ready for this season.”

Among the other reasons to be excited about Waukee baseball is the fact that the Warriors are coming off of a season where they fell just one game shy of a state tournament berth. Within the 24 man varsity roster that will grace the 2020 season, the excitement comes in various forms including the return of three All-CIML-Iowa Conference. The Warriors employ at least five collegiate bound players including All-Conference members Jackson Wentworth (first team), Jackson Payne (second team), and Jalen Martinez (second team).

In terms of what will be thrilling to watch on the field for the Warriors, arguably the beating heart for the team will reside on the pitching mound. That’s where coach Dirkx and his squad bring back over 55 percent of the team’s strikeout total from last season. That includes two of the teams’ top hurlers from last season in future University of Iowa star Jackson Payne and Kansas State University commit Jackson Wentworth. There is an awful lot to be salivating over if you’re a Waukee fan and plenty to be scared of for those batters opposing the senior/junior duo.

“The biggest thing is that they are pure strike throwers,” began Dirkx. “Not only can they throw strikes, but they can also throw multiple pitches for a strike. Everybody in this league can hit the fastball but both Wentworth and Payne have other stuff that can go with the fastball. It’s those second and third pitches that really make these guys stand out.”

Stand out they sure did. The duo consistently remained in the top ten individually in strikeouts across the Class 4A landscape last season. Those two alone combined for just over four strikeouts per single walk all of last season. Adding in the returning mound experience from Luke Gainer and Martinez, there’s even more that builds up the Warrior pitching staff, something that will look to be a big plus for the team during the current scheduling format in 2020.

“With the schedule, we have for this season, we plan on using ten to eleven guys per week if needed,” said Dirkx. “That’s going to be important because up to three double-headers in the span of six days, we’re going to be looking towards our depth.”

Despite the excitement that rests on the mound for the Warriors this season, things will look a little different within the positional ranks. For a Warrior team that annually relies on a lot of senior talent, the 2020 Waukee squad will have to rely on new faces. Those new faces will predominantly fill the infield as every position aside from pitcher graduated seniors from last season. That will undoubtedly be one of the biggest challenges facing coach Dirkx and his staff. Waukee will have to find production to make up for the 74 percent of the extra-base hits, 74 percent of the total base hits, and nearly 77 percent of the overall scoring offense.

There’s no doubt it’s a big task to take on but it’s one that travels down a familiar road for coach Dirkx and his staff.

“The fact that we’ll have to put a lot of new guys out there isn’t a new situation for us here at Waukee,” Dirkx said. “We always play a lot of seniors and this year will be another trial by fire year. In the end we have a lot of guys who can step up to the competition.”

Another important focus for coach Dirkx will be at what he deemed another vital position in the catching position. Last year the catching duties were placed on Jacob Goyke, who now resides within the collegiate baseball ranks. Last year Goyke led Waukee in total putouts with 279 and did a lot to help direct the defensive efforts last season. That position has always played a vital role in baseball but once again with the shortened layout ahead, it will be even more important for Waukee in 2020.

“When you have to go through so many guys on the mound like we might have to this season, the catcher is vitally important,” began Dirkx. “It’s important that those behind the plate can catch everybody and not be surprised by anything.”

In looking to replace the efforts of Goyke from last season, Dirkx will employ the duo of Alex Walsh and Jaxon Van Pelt. Walsh holds more experience between the two catchers, starting in 39 games across various positions last season, striking a .289 batting average with 33 hits and 26 RBI.

While coach Dirkx and the Warriors find their perfect settings, they will have to do so through the gambit that is a CIML schedule. In a season where all but one contest includes a double-header, the slate is filled with CIML opponents. The same overall conference that sent five teams to the Class 4A state tournament last season along with six teams that will begin the 2020 season inside the top ten Iowa high school baseball coaches poll.

“This conference is really competitive and that could be an understatement,” began Dirkx. “There is no day we can just show up and not compete.”

Waukee will wrap up the opening week against Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday, June 19.