After falling in their 2020 season opener, the ADM Tiger baseball team stormed back Wednesday night to capture that initial win with a 6-2 victory in Perry.

ADM struck seven hits in their season-opening loss to the Bombers but turned that up a notch in the win over the Blue Jays, striking a season-high 11 hits. The bulk of the action for ADM came in the third inning where they captured seven of their eleven hits and five of their six runs. Following a Jordan Green single to kick off the big inning, Cole Williamson, Ethan Juergens, Chase Anderson, Zach Fuller, and Kaden Sutton led a hit parade that brought in five runs for one of their largest single-inning run totals over the past few seasons.

Overall, eight of the nine Tiger batters throughout the lineup recorded at least one hit. There were two ADM batters who recorded a multi-hit night in catcher Jaxson Millsap and first base slugger Kaden Sutton, both of which added their second strikes late in the contest. For Sutton, who was bound to go the distance sometime, ended up capturing his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. That came after Perry brought home a run to cut ADM’s lead by one following the third inning. Sutton’s left-field blast brought the score right back up to a five-run lead before Perry tacked on one more in the seventh. Millsap helped ADM’s cause in the seventh with his second single of the night.

On the mound, it was a two pitcher night for the Tigers. Ethan Juergens dazzled the Perry lineup for five innings of action, giving up just three hits while striking out three and walking a mere two batters. All three of Juergens’ strikeouts came by swing and miss. The junior did a solid job of mixing things up on the Perry lineup, picking up a strike on over 50 percent of his fastball pitches. With the tandem of Juergens and Luke Greth, the Tigers stranded seven Blue Jay batters on base for the contest.

The win for the Tigers now evens their record up at 1-1 and marks the third straight victory for ADM over Perry, dating back to the 2018 campaign. ADM will return home for their next battle tonight which will put them in another conference battle, this time with the Carlisle Wildcats. ADM will be looking to avenge their recent past against Carlisle. The Wildcats have taken nine out of the previous ten contests against the Tigers, including the two battles last season. ADM will look to pick up its first win over Carlisle since the 2017 campaign. First pitch for the 2020 edition will begin from ADM High School at 7:30 p.m.