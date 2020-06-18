Eighth grader Lexi Whaley went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Fort Madison High School to a 15-13 win over Wapello in a non-conference softball game at Wapello Wednesday night.

Whaley scored four runs and belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Ivy Geerdes went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Johnson and E Kruse both doubled for the Bloodhounds.

An eighth-grader also paced the Wapello attack with Tatum Wolford going 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Serah Shafer went 2-for-4 and scored four runs while driving one home.

Wapello scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short.

Neeley Rehm was the winning pitcher. Aliyah Lolling took the loss.

W-MU 3, NEW LONDON 0: Madie Anderson fired a two-hit shutout in Winfield-Mount Union’s SEISC interdivisional win at New London.

Anderson walked none and struck out nine in seven innings. Anna Anderson led the W-MU hitters with a single and a double. Ashlyn McSorley had both of New London’s hits. Sophie Malott pitched the loss.

LONE TREE 13, DANVILLE 3: Danville had the early lead, but the Lions roared back for a interdivisional victory at Lone Tree.

Danville led 1-0 after a half-inning.

Carlea Beckman paced Danville at the plate with a single, home run and two RBIs in two at bats. Morgan Waste also homered for the Bears. Arlie Lorack and Lillian Miller had three hits each for Lone Tree. Lorack tripled and homered and had four RBIs. Miller, Whitney Willoz and Kinley Hayes each doubled for the Lions.

Abby Buckman was the winning pitcher; Alexis Moore took the loss.

KEOKUK 8, MEDIAPOLIS 7: The Bullettes scored four runs in the last two innings, but Keokuk held on for the non-conference win at Mediapolis.

Mediapolis tied the score at 6-6 with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth, but the Chiefs scored two in the seventh.

Jayde Eberhardt had three hits for Mediapolis and Hallie Mohr singled and homered. Payton Anderson clubbed a double for the Bullettes. Freshman Kayleigh Zanger paced Keokuk with two singles and a double. Abby Thompson was the winning pitcher; Jaylea Hartman took the loss.

CENTRAL LEE 11, WASHINGTON 1: The Lady Hawks scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked off with a win via the 10-run rule in a non-conference game at Donnellson.