It was a hot start for the ADM baseball team Thursday night as they took on conference foe Carlisle at home. With the help of six runs across the first three innings, ADM went on to capture an 8-4 win and bump up the team’s overall record to 2-1.

The win for the Tigers marked the team’s first victory over Carlisle since the 2017 campaign and ninth win overall against the Wildcats since the 2009 season. ADM produced one of their highest single-game hit totals since early last season with 13 total against Carlisle Thursday. Eight Tiger batters in total recorded at least one hit for the contest, highlighted by Kaden Sutton’s night of 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs driven in. His first of two doubles for the game came in the very first inning. After Carlisle opened up the game with one run in the top of the first, Sutton followed up Tate Stine-Smith’s RBI double with one of his own in the bottom half, thus driving in Stine-Smith for the second of two Tiger runs in the inning.

Chase Anderson also had a big night overall, reaching base safely in three out of his four trips to the plate. His second plate appearance in the second inning drew his lone RBI for the night courtesy of a ringing double to left-center field. That plated one more run to give ADM a strong 3-1 lead entering the third inning of play. ADM was not done there however as they delivered an offensive showcase the very next inning. It began in a similar fashion to the first inning as Zach Fuller kicked things off with a double to left-center which Sutton promptly followed up with a two-pitch double for his second hit and second RBI of the game. A Grant Garton single and a Cole Williamson sac-fly brought home two more runs in the inning and gave ADM a much more sizable advantage of 6-2 entering the fourth inning.

The Tigers struck for four more hits across the final four innings of play and added two more runs to their total courtesy of RBI singles by Jaxson Millsap (fourth inning) and Jordan Green (sixth inning). That held off a slight comeback by Carlisle who picked up two runs in the fifth, ultimately leading to ADM’s second overall win of the season by the final of 8-4.

Along with his effectiveness inside the batters box, Chase Anderson was solid on the pitching mound. With game-high nine strikeouts (five swinging strikeouts and four strikeouts looking) Anderson pushed through a tough Carlisle lineup. What made things even more impressive for Anderson was the fact that he didn’t give up a single earned run and issued just one walk all six innings he pitched. The senior delivered a first-pitch strike over 61 percent of the time Thursday night.

The win effectively brings ADM to a 2-1 record. Next up on the docket for the Tigers will be a non-conference showdown with Class 4A’s Indianola tonight. First pitch is set to kick off the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. from ADM High School.