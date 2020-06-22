In a tough weekend slate, the Van Meter softball team split their two Saturday battles at Carlisle High School. The Bulldogs captured the victory over Wayne High School but ended up falling in a low run battle against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

In the win over Wayne High School, Van Meter won by a 7-5 final. All the runs for the game were contained in the fourth and fifth innings of play. The Bulldogs kicked things off plating three runs in the top half of the fourth inning which were quickly answered with all five runs from the Falcons. The Van Meter offense answered right back and picked up four more runs in the top half of the fifth, giving them the ultimate 7-5 victory. Four Bulldog batters picked up a hit in the contest, highlighted by a two-RBI performance by Shea Rhodes and a two-hit performance by Macy Blomgren. Together the two drove in three of the team’s seven runs for the game. Junior Lilly Thompson and freshman Destiny Sparks were the other two Bulldogs to post up an RBI for the game.

Inside the circle, Macy Blomgren did have her work cut out for her, giving up five earned runs but also striking out six and walking just four batters total. The win gave Van Meter their fourth total victory of the 2020 season.

In the battle against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, the offense slowed down quite a bit for Van Meter. The Bulldogs collected five hits total in the 2-1 defeat to the Rockets. Van Meter did strike first in the third inning of play on an RBI single by Lilly Thompson who had a big day overall with three hits across the two games, including two of the five hits in the loss. Sophomore Zoie Vaught and freshman Destiny Sparks also chipped in a hit against the Rockets. Despite the slow offensive contest for the Bulldogs, it was pretty strong inside the circle as the combination of junior Molly Blomgren and incoming freshman Maddie Waldorf held the Rockets to just five hits, two runs while striking out four batters.

With the weekend split, the Bulldog softball squad will head into the new week with a record of 4-3. Next up for the Bulldogs will be a road battle with Twin Cedars High School beginning with first pitch at 7 p.m.