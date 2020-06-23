It may not have been easy, but the ADM High School baseball team churned out yet another win Tuesday night, using a walk-off effort to defeat visiting Carroll by a narrow 2-1 final.

ADM junior Grant Garton was the one to perform such a walk-off honor, giving the Tigers their fourth straight win on a single to left-center field. What started out as an attempt at a squeeze play blossomed into the game-winning hit that now presents ADM with a 4-1 record.

“I just needed to make sure to calm myself down and make contact, luckily I hit it hard and it went through,” said Garton. “We really had to fight and grind it out the whole game here tonight.”

Watching the ball make its way into the outfield officially marked yet another winning outcome for head coach Jason Book and his squad, an outcome that he himself was not surprised within the slightest.

“I knew these guys had it in them to have this strong of a start to the season,” began Book. “These guys are capable of producing a win night in and night out. They’ve got the talent and they work really well together.”

As for Garton’s night, his game-winning hit helped to cap off what was a very strong contest for the junior, reaching base safely in all three of his trips to the plate courtesy of three singles. Garton’s night officially gives him two RBI so far and six hits which ties Tate Stine-Smith and Zach Fuller for second on the team in total hits (6). Garton effectively produced half of ADM’s total hit count on the night with the Tigers striking six hits across all seven innings played. The rest of the hits for ADM came courtesy of Zach Fuller with his sixth hit of the season along with juniors Ethan Juergens and Tate Stine-Smith.

As for the scoring efforts, it was the visiting Carroll Tigers who jumped on the scoreboard first when a passed ball in the top half of the fifth allowed a runner to cross the plate and give hometown ADM fans a slight scare. The host Tigers didn’t stand with that deficit for long, as they too produced scoring efforts in the fifth inning. An early hallmark of ADM baseball so far this season has been taking what they’ve been given and turning it into something big. Within the confines of the fifth inning Tuesday night, ADM equalized the game courtesy of a Carroll error and a passed ball that sent Jordan Green screaming across the plate for ADM’s first run of the game before Garton’s heroics in the seventh.

“These guys did a great job of staying in the game and making the plays they had to make to win,” said Book following the victory.

If anything could overshadow the fireworks by Garton and the Tiger offense, it would have been the pitching performance put forth by fellow junior Cole Williamson. In his first start of the season, Williamson went the distance as the only pitcher coach Book would use through all seven innings Tuesday night. Through 96 total pitches thrown, Williamson allowed just four walks, three hits and one earned run while striking out four batters. Williams allowed Carroll batters to hit just .130 against him and found a way to keep the visiting Tigers off-balance for most of the game.

“I’m used to starting my slider middle-in but it was moving more than I thought,” began Williamson. “They were also a little behind my fastball tonight.”

Regardless of any rough patches, coach Book himself had confidence in his junior hurler to go the distance and potentially aid in another win.

“It was such a great game and really it was his to win or lose,” began Book. “He said he felt good (late in the game) and I trusted him and I wanted to let him do it on the mound and not from the dugout.”

The win for ADM continues the good trend by the Tigers as of late, who rested with a 4-1 mark following Tuesday’s action. Next up for the Tigers will be another home contest as they will welcome in a stingy conference foe in Boone. As with Carlisle and Indianola, the Tigers will be looking to change the tides as of late against the Toreadors. ADM has not captured a win over a Boone team since the 2014 season and they have not won by more than two runs since they posted 12 runs against Boone back in the 2012 campaign. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.