It was a rocky start that just could be overcome as the ADM High School softball team faltered Tuesday night at home, watching their comeback bid fall short in a 5-4 defeat to Bondurant-Farrar.

The game for ADM was inauspicious from the get-go as the fourth-ranked Tigers found themselves in a 3-0 hole following the third inning of play. All together ADM came out of the gates a little sluggish compared to their normal production and that included the hit total. ADM struck just a pair of hits through the first three innings of action. The visiting Lady Jays were able to gain two more runs over the host Tigers for a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. That’s when the host Tigers came alive on the scoreboard as ADM plated three runs courtesy of four hits from Emily Hlas, Olivia Tollari, Emily Kay, and an Abbie Hlas double that plated a pair of runs.

That sparked new life into the Tiger lineup that struck for four more hits across the final two innings of play. Unfortunately for ADM, the only thing that equated to runs was a Brylee Person RBI single in the seventh which did cut the Bondurant-Farrar lead by one, but it wasn’t enough to equalize the game. Despite a flurry of activity in the final frame, ADM ended up suffering their second straight loss.

“I have to give the girls kudos for that comeback (but) we began the game super flat,” began head coach Jodi Doty. “We know Bondurant is a team that will come out and gives us their all. Hopefully, the girls will learn from this and can use this for the rest of the week.”

Inside the circle, it was a split effort with Abbie Hlas and Aliya Yanga tossing the ball. Yanga took the start and did run into some hot water, giving up six hits and three earned runs. On the plus side, Yanga did toss six strikeouts in the contest. It was a strong test for Yanga that coach Doty talked about following the game.

“Aliya is going to be pretty amazing, it’s just trying to give her the opportunities to give her that pressure and to learn how to work through that,” said Doty. “Could I have pulled her and not have two girls walk home? Yes, but you can’t win a championship today and we’ve got the team to be 100 percent supportive regardless of who’s in the circle. We win as a team and we lose as a team.”

Overall, the Tigers struck for eight hits on the night, now giving them 35 for the 2020 season so far. Next up for the Tigers will be another home match up Wednesday, June 24 as they welcome in Boone for a 7 p.m. showdown. The Tigers are 12-9 against the Toreadors since the 2007 campaign.