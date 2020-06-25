Thanks to a big fourth inning, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team picked up their seventh straight win in a 5-0 victory over conference foe Indianola.

Efficiency could very well describe the Mustangs and their offensive production. DCG plated those five runs on just four hits in what was a pitching duel for the most part. Seniors Chase Stratton, Logan Smith, and Colby Wigham along with junior Jordan Sedivec all picked up hits in the contest. Wigham, Sedivec, Bryce Jermeier, and Cody Hall were responsible for four of the five runs that crossed the plate for DCG.

The visiting Indians actually kicked off the overall scoring, staking an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning. The DCG offense truly was funneled into one single inning which turned out to be the fourth inning of action. Two walks and a Chase Stratton single set the stage for Sedivec to strike for his only RBI of the game, doing so on a single to center field. Hall followed that up with a hard-hit ball that forced an Indianola error for the first and only needed lead of the game for the Mustangs.

Bryce Jermeier joined the scoring parade but he did so with patience as with the bases already full of Mustangs, the senior watched four straight pitches go by for balls which earned him a free pass to first and brought home one more run. Boley reaching on an error and a Wigham RBI ground-out produced the final two runs of the inning and ultimately the game as the defense held strong for the 5-1 victory.

On the mound, just two pitchers were needed to capture the win for the Mustangs. For a third straight outing, Logan Smith dazzled on the mound, allowing just three hits and the first earned run against him this season. It marked the second straight outing of eight or more strikeouts for Smith as he dished out exactly eight strikeouts against the Indians Wednesday night. All that came with issuing just one walk.

The win has now provided DCG their best seven-game start to a season since the 2012 campaign when they started the season 8-0. The Mustangs will have the chance to earn their best start in over ten years as they take on Pella Christian Thursday, June 25 in a doubleheader battle in Dallas Center. Since 2014, DCG holds the match-up advantage winning 11 of the last 16 contests against the Eagles. Game one from Dallas Center is set to get the doubleheader started with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.