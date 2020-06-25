The winning train keeps on going for the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team as they doubled up Pella Christian Thursday night at home.

Across 12 hits and 17 runs, DCG walked away from Dallas Center still without a loss as they bested the visiting Eagles in game one 8-6 followed by a 9-2 game two victory. The Mustangs now have their best nine-game start in ten years.

Despite the outcome, game one for the Mustangs began on an inauspicious note as Pella Christian kicked off the game with a two-run home run. What’s a team like DCG to do? They doubled up the scoring efforts and more by striking seven runs in the bottom half of the first inning to quickly take a 7-2 advantage. While some winning teams find an advantage in the hit column as well as the run column, the Mustangs were able to plate more runs on just six hits. Pella Christian struck for ten hits in the loss.

Across that first inning, DCG used just two hits to produce the seven runs. Jordan Sedivec produced a run-scoring double while Bryce Jermeier’s single-turned-triple also plated one run. The rest of the first inning offense for the Mustangs came from three walks, a Pella Christian error, and a sacrifice fly RBI by senior Cole Wessling. The Eagles added three more runs in the fourth inning to cut the lead thin 7-6 after the top half of the fourth inning but the Mustangs once again answered, increasing their lead to an 8-6 margin. Good pitching between kept the visiting Eagles to just one hit across the final three innings of play and from that the Mustangs strolled to an 8-6 win.

On the mound, sophomore Huston Halverson led the way with four innings of work and striking out two and walking one, while allowing five earned runs. Chase Stratton also held mound duties and struck out three while allowing no runs to cross the plate. Caleb Spence also added two strikeouts as well.

First inning success followed the Mustangs into game two as they used an eight-run first inning to propel themselves to a 9-2 victory. DCG had six hits total and four of them came in the first inning alone. The inning for DCG kicked off when Caden Grimes reached on a drop third strike followed by a Caleb Dicken walk. The scoring action for the Mustangs came on a Colby Wigham single to center field for a 1-0 lead. Wigham was one of two Mustangs in the game to plate two runs off of his bat. The other was Jordan Sedviec who plated both of his runs in the first inning with a two-run double to left. Sedivec then made his way back to home plate to score via a Logan Smith single. A wild pitch and a Chase Stratton single pushed the DCG lead to a 7-0 mark. Grimes added the final first-inning run on a sacrifice fly as the lineup turned over for the second time in a first inning in the last two games.

The Mustangs tacked on one more run in the sixth to answer a fifth and sixth inning run by the Eagles and brought the final score to its final resting place of 9-2. Leading the way on the mound for the Mustangs was Dicken who went three and two-thirds and worked pretty efficiently striking out four and allowing just two hits and a pair of walks. Brock Junge totaled two innings and struck out four along with allowing just one hit.

With the doubleheader sweep, the Mustangs are now 9-0 through two weeks of action. Next up for the Mustangs will be a single game outing on the road against Pella on Monday, June 29. There they will seek to capture their fourth straight win over the Dutch and break the 20 tie with both squads even at ten wins each over the other since the 2012 campaign.