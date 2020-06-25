After a haul to Winterset earlier in the week, Perry (0-5) fell 13-1 in another long road trip Wednesday to Carroll (3-2-1) for some more Raccoon River action.

Just as the Winterset matchup, the game started out slower for the hosts who came out with a 2-0 lead after the first inning. That turned into 12-0 on the scoreboard after the Tigers put together two straight five-run innings, touting group of batters making use of each plate appearance.

Carroll’s first three batters had six runs between them with junior shortstop Slade Sibenaller accounting for three runs and drove in two more with two walks and a hit.

Perry had a tougher time working the bases as the night’s pair of pitchers Keghan West and Avery Meister collected the team’s two hits against Carroll’s marquee hurler Alex Loew who struck out five batters. His 1.68 Era this season ranks fifth among RRC pitchers with at least two starts. He’d also walk Kato Dougan twice, one of which was converted into a run in the fourth inning off a Meister RBI.

Throwing from the rubber for Perry, West and Meister faced 12 and nine batters respectively with each allowing four earned runs apiece. West struck out three batters.

The Tigers have now won the past three games with the Bluejays after Perry had been on a six-win streak in the series.

Up Next: @Boone (Thursday)

The Bluejays have one more bus ride before coming home Friday. And through six games, Boone holds a 5-1 record with their one loss coming Wednesday at ADM. Perry had hung on to 6-2 loss to the Tigers in comparison to the Toreadors’ 4-2 loss.