Even though the Iowa high school baseball world is just two weeks into the competition, the postseason already looms ahead. Recently, things got really real with the Iowa High School Atletic Association releasing their Class 3A and Class 4A substate assignments.

Within the Class 3A ranks, that includes Raccoon River Conference member ADM and Little Hawkeye Conference member Dallas Center-Grimes. Among the Class 4A teams, that includes the fifth-ranked Waukee Warriors. For the Tigers and the Mustangs, unlike last season, they will not reside within the same substate group. ADM will reside within the eight-team Substate 7 bracket alongside conference foes Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, and Perry. The rest of the field will include Nevada, Newton, North Polk, and Saydel. For the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs, their path to Principal park will start in the Substate 8 bracket where they will have to battle a field of Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, and Greene County.

As for the Class 4A field, the Waukee Warriors will find themselves inside the Substate 2 grouping. That field will include five CIML squads such as Des Moines Hoover, Marshalltown, Mason City, West Des Moines Valley, and the Warriors themselves. The only non-CIML foe in the mix will be Indianola.

Exact pairings for Class 4A and Class 3A will be available the week of July 6 following coaches’ seeding meetings.