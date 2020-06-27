If you are a fan of offense, the showdown between Bondurant-Farrar and ADM High School baseball Friday, June 26 was the game for you. Between 29 hits and 27 runs, there was plenty of offensive production for all to love.

It was a game that went down to the wire but unfortunately for the host Tigers, they didn’t find themselves on the winning end of the offensive explosion, falling to the visiting Bluejays by a 15-13 final. Only five hitters across both teams suffered a hit-less night. For the Tigers, all but one bat in the lineup struck a hit, highlighted by a pair of four hit nights by senior Kaden Sutton and junior Tate Stine-Smith. Both recorded single-game hitting highs for the season.

The first three innings provided the most flare for fans as they went on quite the roller coaster. The visiting Bluejays kicked off the scoring in a big way with a six-run top half of the first inning as four hits and four errors gave way to a quick hole for the Tigers to climb out of. Thank to several errors, an Ethan Juergens walk, and a Tate Stine-Smith single, ADM made their way back with two runs in the bottom half of the first, thus cutting the lead down to 6-2.

Hits have rarely been hard to come by for the Tigers, but this season, the hits have had more impact.

“A big thing for us is that when the guys do hit, they’re turning into doubles or more and not just singles,” said head coach Jason Book. “We’re not playing station to station baseball and when we do hit we’re making the most of it.”

The Tigers have sure made the most of their offensive production this season. They came into the battle with Bondurant-Farrar set in the top ten in Class 3A in doubles. Chase Anderson helped to add to that list, striking one of three doubles for the team on the night. That hit came in the second inning to plate one run and kept ADM in the game, chipping away at the Bondurant-Farrar lead once more.

Then came the third inning of play, and the largest single-inning scoring output of the season as following seven hits and one walk, ADM walked away from the third quarter with eight runs and a newly established lead of 11-6. Through the third inning scoring parade, Stine-Smith produced his second of four hits for the night and second hit of the inning on a ringing double that helped ADM total 19 doubles on the season, second-most in Class 3A. Kaden Sutton, Zach Fuller, Grant Garton, and Cole Williamson along with Lucas Curry also added to the hit efforts for the inning. Grant Garton touched up his fifth RBI of the season to add one more run in the sixth. A passed ball did the honors of scoring Sutton in the seventh but thanks to a seven-run fifth inning for Bondurant-Farrar, the offense for the Tigers just wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

On the mound, Ethan Juergens logged the most innings pitched tossing just over three innings, striking out two but allowing a season-high seven hits and three earned runs.

The loss for ADM gives the Tigers just their second overall loss of the season dating back to the season opener against Ballard. The Tigers now set with a 6-2 record. Next up for the Tigers will be another home contest Monday, June 29 as they welcome in a calender circling matchup against Winterset. The Huskies come into the battle as the only Raccoon River Conference team to remain undefeated. They come in having outscored their past five opponents 57-10 while ADM’s margin has been outscoring opponents 35-23.

Overall ADM holds the edge over Winterset, striking wins in 13 of the past 21 contests dating back to the 2009 season. Lately however, it has been Winterset to hold the edge, winning three of the past five battles between the two teams. The 2020 version will commence from Tiger field at 7:30 p.m. with first pitch.