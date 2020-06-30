Following just their second loss of the season, the ADM baseball team bounced back in impressive fashion, besting conference foe Winterset in extra innings by a 4-3 mark Monday night.

The Tigers struck eight hits total across the eight innings played but perhaps none more impactful than Jaxson Millsap’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to secure ADM’s seventh victory of the 2020 season. It was part of a strong night offensively for the senior catcher, going 2-for-4 with a single and the eighth-inning RBI double.

Of course, there were other hits that rival Millsap’s game winner and that includes Zach Fuller’s first home run of the season. With a three-run blast to left-center field in the sixth inning, Winterset kicked off the game by plating one run in the first inning and added two more across the second inning. With a single swing, Fuller’s strike equalized the game at 3-3 and put an end to ADM’s longest single-game scoring drought of five innings. Both Fuller and Millsap were part of six Tiger batters to record a hit and joined Millsap as the only batters to record two hits on the night. The game was practically a big highlight for Fuller who took the mound and held a Huskies team averaging 11 runs scored per game to just three on the night. En route to picking up the win, Fuller dished out a season-high seven strikeouts which included four swinging strikeouts, part of an approach that kept Winterset uncharacteristically off balance.

“Zach was able to keep them off balance at the plate with good location,” said Tiger head coach Jason Book. “He was very good on the mound and our defense really helped pick him up when needed.”

Fuller allowed just two hits and three walks across his entire seven innings pitched for the game. Fuller is top-five out of all Class 3A pitching seniors to not allow a stolen base on the year and has been a big part of ADM currently ranked third in the class with 27 total strikeouts on the year.

The Tiger offense was solid overall, knocking on the door of even more runs for most of the game. The Tigers had at least one runner on base in every inning of play.

“We were really right there knocking on the door for the most part,” said Book. “We did a good job of hanging with them and waiting for our chance to strike. This team has done a good job this year of taking advantage of their scoring opportunities for the most part.”

The game also saw the continuation of a hitting streak for junior Tate Stine-Smith. In every game that Stine-Smith has participated in, he has recorded at least one hit and that included his sixth-inning single. Stine-Smith was also one of the three runs that scored on Fuller’s three-run home run.

Now, armed with a strong pitching squad and the fifth-best slugging percentage mark in the class (.446), the Tigers will now battle it out in another duel with Carroll. This time the contest will be on the road for ADM and will count towards conference standings. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.