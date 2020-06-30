Another start in the books and another win under the belts of the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team after blanking Pella on the road Monday, June 29 by a 5-0 final.

Even though the offense put up another impressive outing with nine hits in the win, the fireworks for the game came on the mound where Logan Smith and Caleb Spence came just three walks off of a perfect game. The senior tandem one-upped their performance against Oskaloosa, not allowing a single hit or run to Pella Monday night. It all began with future South Dakota State University star Logan Smith. The senior tossed six and two-thirds innings of hit-less ball with a near perfect mark, keeping all but two Dutch batters off the base paths while striking out a season-high 12 batters. Logan was efficient in his performance with just 69 pitches through six innings of play.

“Logan was really good last night and his arm was really alive,” began Mustang head coach Byron Peyton. “Pella had good hitters and had good swings against Logan but he was dominating with a good, low breaking ball and a live fastball that he went up and down with. Logan is the type of pitcher where if you give him just a few runs, he’s capable of keeping you in the game against anyone.”

Where there is a great pitcher, there is usually a great catcher and that was the case with DCG’s Cole Wessling who also received high praise from both Peyton and Smith himself.

“Some of that credit has to go to our catcher Cole Wessling,” said Peyton. “Logan himself mentioned he was impressed with how Cole called that game. I talked to Cole about sharing the game but there was no need in the end because he called quite a good game.”

Wessling himself had a strong night offensively, striking two hits in three trips to the plate.

Following a pitch count that took Smith out of the game, Spence entered the ball game in the seventh inning and shut the door down on any potential Pella run, striking out one while being clean the rest of the way not allowing a single hit, walk, or run.

The pitching staff as a whole for DCG now resides in the top two across Class 3A in fewest earned runs allowed (12) and has allowed the third-fewest total hits (39).

Offensively, the Mustangs were up to their normal ways, striking early with a two-run first inning. DCG came into the game averaging just under three runs per first inning and came just shy of that with a pair of plated runs, courtesy of some unique scoring opportunities. A wild pitch by Pella scored the first of DCG’s five runs while junior Jordan Sedivec made the most of another Pella error and crossed the plate to give the Mustangs a 2-0 early lead.

The Mustangs have taken advantage of almost every scoring opportunity this season and Monday night against Pella was no different.

“We’ve been that way most of the games this year,” said Peyton. “We’ve been good with runners in scoring position but we’ve also found other ways to push runs across.”

Two more errors and a balk in the top half of the fifth by the Dutch allowed DCG to expand their lead to what ended up as the final score of 5-0. From there, it was a matter of keeping the host Dutch at bay and wrapping up their tenth straight victory of the 2020 campaign. Overall, Wessling, Chase Stratton, Cody Hall, Sedivec, Colby Wigham, Caleb Dicken, and Issac Boley all recorded hits for the Mustangs on the night.

It’s the best ten game start for the Mustangs in over ten years as DCG now rests with a 10-0 mark and the only Class 3A team remaining with an unblemished record. Next up for the undefeated Mustangs will be a home doubleheader against Norwalk on Wednesday, July 1 with game one first pitch set for 5:30 p.m