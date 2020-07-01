The Van Meter High School softball team was back in action Tuesday night as they were looking to keep their winning ways going as they battled conference foe Des Moines Christian.

Following their 4-0 loss to ranked for Earlham in which they posted just four hits, the Bulldogs had an offensive surge that resulted in eleven hits and an 8-3 win over the Lions. It was a surge that was brought on by a simple, yet powerful act.

“Thinking positive the whole time,” began sophomore Sami McDonald.”You’ve just got to be like “I’m going to hit it” and it worked.”

McDonald herself was a key piece striking two hits and walking once to push across two of Van Meter’s eight runs for the contest.

It never really seemed like the game was in jeopardy for Van Meter as they jumped out to two quick runs in the first inning. The visiting Lions plated one run of their own in the top half of the second but the host Bulldogs dwarfed that quickly as they posted three runs in the bottom half of that same inning.

“We did a lot of the little things right tonight that we’ve been looking to get back to,” said head coach James Flaws. “We bunted well, ran the bases well, and put the pressure on their pitcher and defense. One through nine really contributed tonight, something we need every night.”

Freshman Macy Blomgren and the Bulldog defense limited the Lions to just two more runs the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Bulldog offense kept strong plating one more run in the third inning, one run in the fifth, inning, and one run in the sixth inning. Five Bulldog batters sparked a hit for the contest including a pair of three hit games. Macy Blomgren picked up her ninth multi-hit performance of the season while sophomore Shea Rhodes picked up her tenth, eleventh, and thirteenth hit of the season respectively.

“Shea has really stepped up this year and all the work she put in the off-season is really paying off,” said Flaws earlier in the week. “She’s really improved on her swing and she has been more consistent at the plate overall.”

Rhodes had a big night overall with three hits in four trips to the plate resulting in two singles, a triple, and a pair of runs driven in. All told, seven of Van Meter’s eight runs were earned. Inside the circle, Blomgren went the distance with seven innings pitched, tossing 116 pitches on the night. Along the way, Blomgren struck-out eight Des Moines Christian batters while allowing just three hits and one earned run.