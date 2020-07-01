After the postseason district fields were announced last week, the IHSAA came out today with the exact district assignments for Class 1A and Class 2A.

Residing inside the Class 2A field is the undefeated and returning champion Van Meter Bulldogs. Last week the Bulldogs discovered who their potential opponents might be but now, the path to the state tournament has cleared up and for Van Meter fans, they don’t have to go far.

The entire District 12 field will take on district play in Van Meter. For the Bulldogs themselves, their current undefeated record has earned them a first-round bye. Their first postseason battle will come on Tuesday, July 14 and their opponent will be the victor of the Pleasantville vs. West Central Valley round one battle. The post-season opener for the Bulldogs will begin at 7 p.m. Should the Bulldogs win their game, they would then move onto the district title game (also in Van Meter) on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 7 p.m .