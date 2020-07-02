Many might not have been thinking about the postseason entering today but with the recent release of the postseason brackets by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, it’s the talk of the town.

Class 2A: Van Meter

Within the Class 2A ranks rests the Van Meter Bulldogs. Under the direction of coach James Flaws, Van Meter has produced an 8-7 record and will reside within the Region 2 bracket for their postseason run. Alongside the Bulldogs will be an almost entirely West Central Activities Conference field in Madrid, West Central Valley, Earlham, and Panorama, ACGC, and Woodward-Granger. The only non-conference teams present in the Region 2 will be Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley The ninth-ranked Earlham Cardinals pose the best record out of the group at the time of release at 13-3 and will receive a first-round bye.

Come Wednesday, July 15, the Bulldogs will begin their postseason run with a battle against Panorama at home. The Bulldogs own the edge over the Panthers with 22 straight wins over Panorama entering the 2020 campaign. Their battle for a 24th straight victory will kick off from Van Meter beginning at 7 p.m. Should they win their first matchup, they would then take on the regional semi-final game on Friday, July 17, also at 7 p.m. but will take place at Earlham High School.

Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes - ADM

For two of the top teams in Class 4A, the fourth-ranked ADM Tigers and the fifth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies, they will kick off their respective postseasons with a first-round bye.

The ADM Tigers will reside within Class 4A’s Region three bracket. Some familiarity will rest within the bracket as conference foes Bondurant-Farrar and tenth-ranked Winterset acompany the Tigers. The non-Raccoon River Conference opponents include Newton, Norwalk, and Des Moines Hoover. The Tigers will kick off their postseason run against the round one winner of Norwalk and Des Moines Hoover on Saturday, June 18. Should the Tigers capture victory in round two, they would then take on the regional title game on Tuesday, July 21 for a chance at their 14th state tournament appearance in school history.

ADM’s past has included more of Norwalk who they hold a 9-5 record agaisnt since the 2007 season.

For the Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies, their strong start of 12 wins has also awarded them a first-round bye within Class 4A’s Region two bracket. The field will also include Boone, Ballard, Gilbert, Perry, and Webster City. The fifth-ranked Fillies currently hold the best record with their 12 victories. Their first postseason battle will come on Saturday, July 18 against the round-one winner between Gilbert and Perry. Should the Fillies strike a win, they would then take on the regional title game on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The Fillies have been a recent staple to the state tournament with two straight trips in the past two seasons. Overall, DCG will be seeking their tenth overall state tournament appearance.

Class 5A: Waukee

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Waukee softball, one of just two teams in Class 5A to remain undefeated, will head into the postseason with a first-round bye. The fifth-ranked Warriors will reside within Class 5A’s Region 4 bracket alongside Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt, Ankeny, and Southeast Polk. Waukee’s postseason path won’t begin until Saturday, July 18 as they take on the round-one winner of East and Roosevelt. Should they advance on to the regional title game, they would be just one game shy of their 12th state tournament appearance.