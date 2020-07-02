It was round two for ADM as they took on Indianola on the road Thursday night. Despite a lead midway through the contest, it was a walk-off by the host Indians that sent ADM off in defeat 6-5 to wrap up the week.

Despite out-hitting Indianola 7-6 and stranding seven Indian batters on base, the Tigers were not able to sweep the season series and fell to 8-3 in their overall record. ADM fired the first salvo with both hits and runs. The captured their first hit on a Chase Anderson single in the first and followed up with Grant Garton and his fifth RBI of the season in the third inning of action.

Ethan Juergens kicked off the scoring efforts in the fourth inning, ADM’s biggest inning of the nights. The junior recorded his first-ever triple of the season on a strike to right field and plated both Lucas Curry and Cole Williamson for a three-run lead. Juergens would find his way home on Anderson’s Class 3A fifth-best fifth double of the season. It wasn’t a situation too big for the two-year starter.

“There’s really no count that scares Chase,” said Tiger head baseball coach Jason Book. “He can work just as well with a two-strike count as he would with a no-strike count. He’s a very patient hitter who will make you work as a pitcher.”

That newly found four-run lead was not enjoyed long as Indianola cut it in half with a two-run fourth inning of their own. The middle innings is where the bulk of the scoring action for the entire game happened, 72 percent of the scoring to be exact. Along with their three-run top of the fourth, ADM’s middle inning contribution continued in the fifth inning where senior Jaxson Millsap poked through his second of two-game hits to boost the Tiger lead up to 5-2. That helped highlight a modest three-game hitting streak for Millsap.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their offense was limited to one single base runner the next two innings while Indianola broke out the late-game heroics and plated two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning for the win.

On the mound, it was another strong battle on both sides. For the Tigers, Cole Williamson suffered the loss but it was the junior combination of Tate Stine-Smith and Ethan Juergens that did the bulk of the work. Stine-Smith led the way with four innings pitched, striking out two, walking just two, and suffering just a pair of hits against him. Nearly 60 percent of his initial pitches to batters were strikes. Juergens received Stine-Smith for two innings, striking out two and walking a pair.

The loss for the Tigers drops their record to a still impressive mark of 8-3 as they officially wrap up the weeks’ action. Next up for the Tigers will be the continuation of a six-game road stint as they will begin next week in a rematch with conference foe Ballard on Monday, July 6. That will be followed by a battle with Little Hawkeye Conference foe Norwalk, a battle with Class 2A’s top-ranked Van Meter Bulldogs on July 9, and a road battle with Carlisle on July 10.