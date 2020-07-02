For most graduating seniors, their last association with high school comes at graduation as they receive a diploma and begin the next phase in their lives.

Then there is Waukee High School senior Cody Anderson. After a storied high school career that included four individual state tournament trips and a trio of third-place finishes, Anderson will depart from the grounds of the purple and gold, but not before departing with one last thing. Each year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association gives out an award to one graduating student across all high schools called the Bernie Saggau Award. The award itself represents a senior who “exemplifies a patriotic spirit, with strong religious and moral convictions, living and professing the qualities of honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship; believing that both games and life should be conducted by the rules”.

Anderson was Waukee’s recipient for the 2020 school year and the first Warrior wrestler to receive the award.

“It’s definitely something special and means a little more than just a wrestling award,” began Anderson. “It means more because it has more to do with how you live your life than what you do in sports. It’s very cool to be recognized for that.”

The process itself began with Waukee Activities Director Jim Duea, who worked with all the sports to narrow down who would earn Waukee’s 2020 version of the honor. From there the decision was made and Anderson capped off the decision by earning the honor.

“Cody is a great kid man,” said Waukee wrestling head coach Chad Vollmecke. “He’s one of those quiet leaders and he has a hilarious personality.”

The award itself honors Bernie Saggau and all he did within Iowa high school athletics and more and has been around since 1989. For over 30 years Saggau enjoyed success as a teacher, coach, principal and business man and for more than 38 years, was the Executive Secretary of the IHSAA. Saggau was awarded the Award of Merit from the NHSADA and in 1996 was selected as the top 20 individuals in the previous 20 years to do the most for improving officiating by Referee Magazine.

Mr. Saggau has overcome various challenges across his time and that can be said about Anderson and his high school tenure from a late freshman start to battling through injury.

“For a kid who faced so much adversity through his four years and still be so successful, it just made sense for him to receive it,” said Vollmecke. “He has a big streak of integrity, just an awesome kid.”

Anderson himself came on as a late bloomer during his freshman season, earning a varsity spot late in the year yet still going on to the medal stand in that initial season. Across his sophomore campaign, Anderson suffered a knee injury prior to district wrestling. Where others may not have been able to press on, Anderson did and once again found himself on the medal stand with a fifth place finish. Anderson then proceeded to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena and the individual state tournament for both his junior and senior seasons, placing third in Class 3A both seasons.

“I have really enjoyed my time here at Waukee High School,” Anderson said. “I could not have been as successful without the help of my amazing coaches and teammates. It’s been a fun four years.”

Anderson will now officially depart the high school ranks and enter the world of not just collegiate wrestling, but Big Ten Conference wrestling.

“Growing up, that was always my goal to be a D1 wrestler,” said Anderson. “It’s definitely one of the coolest things that has happened to me to be among some of the most elite wrestlers in the country.”

Anderson leaves Waukee after two straight seasons of 30 plus wins and has accumulated 66 pin-fall wins during his tenure as a Warrior.