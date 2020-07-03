As fireworks painted the sky on the eve of the Fourth of July Friday, July 3, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team provided a few fireworks of their own in a 4-0 victory over conference foe Newton.

Senior hurler Logan Smith provided a lot of those fireworks on the mound as he dished out a season-high 13 strikeouts on the night while limiting the visiting Cardinals to a one-hit shutout through six innings of action.

“I felt like I was locating my pitches real well tonight,” said Smith. “My arm felt very alive tonight.”

Along with Caleb Spence’s one-hit shutout in the seventh inning, the Mustangs as a whole captured a two-hit shutout and their 12th overall victory of the 2020 campaign. The Mustang offense has been more than solid this season, averaging seven hits and nearly eight runs per contest in 2020. With the combination of Smith on the mound, the Mustangs have been nearly invincible outscoring opponents 23-1 when number 18 takes the mound for Dallas Center-Grimes.

Offensively, there actually wasn’t much action from both teams across the first four innings of play. Aside from five combined hits, neither team mounted much of an offensive attack, that is until the fifth inning of play. The fifth inning turned out to be the decisive game-winning inning for head coach Byron Peyton and his squad. That’s where two hits and a lot of taking advantage of Newton’s mistakes came into play.

Despite the fireworks that ended up highlighting the inning, things actually started on a patient note as senior Isaac Boley drew a four-pitch walk (his ninth of the season) which was then followed by a Colby Wigham walk. Boley ended up crossing the plate superman style on a headfirst slide into home plate following a wild pitch by Newton for DCG’s first run of the game. Following yet another DCG walk, Smith helped out his own cause with an RBI single to right field for a 2-0 Mustang lead. Fellow senior Todd ice wrapped up the scoring efforts for the Mustangs in the inning, using his second double of the season to plate two runners and give his team the 4-0 lead. From there, the Mustangs simply played the waiting game, limiting Newton to just one hit and one walk to preserve the 4-0 victory.

All told, six Mustangs delivered on a hit for the night, highlighted by Caleb Dicken’s second multi-hit game of the season striking three hits in four trips to the plate. Ice also added in a multi-hit night offensively with two hits in three at-bats. It the kind of offensive night the could be appreciated any day of the week and was appreciated by Smith last night.

“Every pitcher would like to work with a lead, you feel like there isn’t as much pressure,” said Smith earlier this season. “Knowing that I have the defense I do behind me to back me up allows me to do more with my pitches.”

DCG avenged their only loss of the season very well and now have one of their best starts to a season in over five years. The Mustangs will now head into the new week with a 12-1 mark and will face off against Indianola to begin the next week on Monday, July 6. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.