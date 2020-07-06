While the postseason looms ahead, the high school baseball regular season continues on now and with it, the release of the recent class baseball rankings according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Class 2A: Van Meter (1)

Once again, the reigning Class 2A champion Van Meter Bulldogs will rest at the head of the most recent polls. The Bulldogs, who still remain undefeated, boast a record of 13-0-1. They are second in Class 2A in run differential(87) averaging just over eight runs per game while allowing a mere 2.1 runs per contest. The Bulldogs are fourth overall in hits (126) while also third in on-base percentage (.471) despite being one of three West Central Activities Conference teams inside Class 2A’s top-five rankings in ERA. On the mound, only three teams match or better the Bulldogs in strikeouts (two of which are WCAC teams) as Van Meter has dished out 121 total strikeouts on the season.

Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes (2)

The rise of the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team has been perhaps the most exciting show in town. The second-ranked Mustangs rest as one of just five Class 3A teams remaining with one loss or less on their resume. A big part of that has come on the pitching mound where their Class 3A third-ranked 107 total strikeouts have helped them hold opposing bats to a .152 batting average, the lowest mark in the class. Overall, the Mustangs have given up a class second-fewest mark of 22 earned runs allowed and 29 total runs issued. Offensively, DCG has had plenty of pop in their bats, ranking fourth in the class with 26 doubles and currently holds a batting average of .287 which ranks 16th overall in Class 3A.

Class 4A: Waukee (9)

For the Waukee High School baseball team, the last week has been fairly challenging to say the least. They opened up the week against top-ranked Dowling Catholic (falling in both games) followed by a doubleheader series split with Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley. The Warriors have come out of this past week averaging just over four runs driven in per game and yield a batting average of .261. In total, the Warriors average just under six runs and six hits per game. On the mound, the Warriors are highlighted by 148 total strikeouts and an ERA of 3.48.