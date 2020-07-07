The Waukee High School baseball team was in action at home to kick off the week, battling in a CIML showdown with Ankeny Centennial. In two close battles, the Warriors ended up splitting the doubleheader series with the Jaguars, capturing game one by a 2-1 margin while falling in game two 6-4 despite 14 hits as a team.

In game one, just a pair of hits made up the offense as the Warriors found a way to win their third one-run ball game. Both teams went without plating a run through the first five innings of play, something that has happened to the Warriors just two other times this season. Aiden McGee provided the only scoring offense for the Warriors which came in the sixth inning. That came from his third home run of the season and it gave the Warriors a much needed 2-0 lead entering the seventh inning of play. That ended up being the only two runs of the game for the Warriors but it was enough as the defense held the Jaguars to a mere one run in the top half of the seventh, preserving the win.

Game two was quite the opposite for the Warriors as they slugged out 14 hits for the contest. Three of which came in the first inning of play, highlighted by by Jalen Martinez who arrived back from injury and blasted his third home run of the season to kick off the offensive action altogether for the Warriors. Jacob Barton followed Martinez’s long ball with a double of his own which was followed by a Jackson Wentworth single as the Warriors plated two runs of their own to answer the first-inning run by Centennial. Where things took a turn against the Warriors came in the top half of the second where Ankeny Centennial plated four runs and that early lead by Waukee quickly turned into a 5-2 deficit. Singles by Colin Evers and Martinez, an Aiden McGee single, along with Wentworth’s third hit of the game constituted the hit total for Waukee in the fourth inning. That, in turn, helped to push across two more runs for the Warriors as they cut the Centennial lead down to a 5-4 mark entering the fifth inning.

The Warriors put forth three more hits across the rest of the game but just enough offense by the visiting Jaguars dashed Waukee’s hopes for a sweep in a 6-4 loss.

“With substate coming up our coaches are just speaking to us about getting better,” began Martinez. “Today was one of our better hitting days.”

The same thoughts were echoed by head coach David Dirkx following the series split.

“I thought we were better as a whole tonight,” said Dirkx. “I thought we battled more tonight than we in the last couple of weeks.”

One of the big focal points following last weeks’ slate of games came on the fielding side of things.

“We still need to get better at that and the kids will be the first to tell you that,” said Dirkx. “(Offensively), I thought game one we played pretty tight and at the plate we acted that way a little bit. In game two I thought we were more loose and I thought we had a good approach to the plate, swung at better pitches. I thought we grew at the plate tonight.”

With the split, the Warriors keep their record at .500 at 10-10 heading into the rest of the week. Up next for the Warriors will be a senior night doubleheader against Urbandale on Wednesday, July 8.