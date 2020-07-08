Sweet sweet revenge was in order for the Van Meter High School softball team Tuesday night as they traveled to Earlham and bested the tenth-ranked Cardinals by a whopping 18-6 margin.

There were only two innings in which the Bulldogs didn’t score, striking a season-high 23 hits. Five of those 23 hits went for extra bases, including a round-tripper for her second home run of the season. The Bulldogs had an answer and then some for anything Earlham could throw at them. Van Meter began the game with a three-run top of the first (the tenth game this season scoring first) for a 3-0 early advantage. One more run in the second was answered by Earlham’s four runs in the second which made things very close as the game was all tied up at 4-4 exiting the second inning.

Van Meter has found ways to score in bunches this season, entering the contest with four innings having scored five runs or more. They added two more to that total Tuesday night and it included the fourth inning where the Bulldogs began to blow the doors open with five runs. Van Meter answered their own offensive surge with yet another one, plating four runs in the fifth and answering Earlham’s two-run fifth with a five spot in the top half of the sixth inning. That brought the game to an 18-6 mark which would end up becoming the final score.

Not only did seven Bulldogs record at least one hit in the ball game, but six of those seven batters picked up at least three hits in the contest. Freshman Macy Blomgren led the way with a perfect 5-for-5 night complete with three singles, a double, a triple, and five runs were driven in. Blomgren was a home run shy of the cycle as she led the Bulldogs with seven RBI in the game. Sophomore Maia Abrahamson and junior Molly Blomgren both had four hits added to the overall cause as well.

Inside the circle, Maddie Waldorf continued to make her name known as the limited the Cardinal lineup to just four hits and two earned runs. Meanwhile the soon to be freshman struck out seven batters and issued just six walks. Those seven strikeouts by Waldorf continue the pitching strength shown by the Bulldogs this season who now ranks second in Class 2A with 134 total strikeouts. Offensively, the Bulldogs have 179 total hits (third in Class 2A) and the 23 hits took down an Earlham squad with 203 on the season.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be two straight home games to round out the regular season beginning with a conference battle against Interstate-35 on July 9 and a showdown with third-ranked Ogden on July 10.