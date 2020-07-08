Despite a seven-game winning streak entering the night, the ADM High School softball team fell Tuesday night on the road, 3-1 against Ballard.

It was a battle in which the normally potent Tiger offense, averaging six runs per game, was dwarfed and was held to just one run on the night. Such an event has occurred just once in 2020 and it came against the states’ top-ranked Class 4A team in Carlisle. Tuesday night against the Bombers, ADM was reduced to just six hits on the night, only one of which went for extra bases.

Despite the dampened offense for the Tigers, they held the advantage throughout the majority of the ball game. Courtesy of a Brylee Person RBI in the top half of the third inning, ADM secured their fourth straight outing in which they initiated the scoring efforts. That slim 1-0 lead held for two more innings before Ballard’s revenge tour over ADM came alive with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning. Not known for their work striking doubles (averaging just one per game), Ballard surprised ADM by producing four doubles on the night while edging out the Tigers in total bases 11-7.

With ADM unable to land one final blow against the Bombers, the final score fell in favor of Ballard, dropping the Tigers to a 9-3 record on the season. The Tigers will have four more match-ups before postseason play takes flight. Their next battle will come right back at home as they welcome in Class 2A’s third-ranked Ogden Bulldogs for a non-conference clash. This will be the first battle between these two teams in over ten years and it will begin tonight with first pitch from ADM High School at 7:30 p.m.