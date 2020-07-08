For the second time this season, the Jayettes (1-12) had few answers for Winterset (8-6) as the Huskies ran out Tuesday from Perry with a 9-0 win to jump start their season again.

Despite their No. 12 ranking in the latest poll, the Huskies were just 3-5 since their 12-0 over Perry earlier in the season. That string of losses came against a pile of other top-ranked teams and an upset from an underperforming Urbandale squad. Unfortunately such a performance wasn’t in the cards for Perry.

The game still had enough differences from the first meeting that ended after four innings.

Unlike the seven-run inning the Huskies produced right out of the gates two weeks ago, the game was tied up at 0-0 after one inning. Entering Tuesday, Winterset had only won two games after being shut out after the first at-bats.

Holding the Huskies down the rest of the way was more challenging as they unleashed a 5-0 lead the next two innings off the back of a home run from pitcher Thea Banning. Then freshman slugger Jena Young bought her own round trip ticket — her seventh homer of the year (ranked second in the RRC) — in the last frame to help cement the score.

Those two hits alone were a mountain for Perry to overcome with five singles. Kennedy Tunink led the Jayettes with two hits. Macy Killmer, Molly Lutmer and Lydia Olejniczak each had one hit spread across the night. With Banning in the circle for seven strikeouts (she had eight K’s last time) and only two Winterset fielding errors, third base was as far as Perry was allowed.

Up Next: Woodward-Granger (Thursday)

The Hawks have been on the verge of success all season. Since their 5-3 win against Madrid, the past three games have all been by one-run losses. And among common opponents, Perry beat Madrid 6-2 but lost 10-5 to Saydel while the Hawks won 6-3.