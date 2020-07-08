Zachary Levi, who recently starred in the Warner Bros. movie "Shazam!," will go from playing a fictional superhero to what many Iowans would consider a real one.

Levi announced on Instagram Wednesday he will play Iowan and former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner in the upcoming biopic "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."

The Lionsgate film will be based on Warner's memoir, "All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season."

In his announcement, Levi said he is "pumped" to portray Warner in the movie.

"Have always found @kurt13warner, and his family, and their journey, to be an uplifting and inspiring one," he wrote. "Can’t wait to bring their story to screens both large and small."

Levi is also known for roles in the NBC series "Chuck" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Warner echoed Levi, saying on Twitter he is excited to see the actor play him on the big screen.

Born in Burlington, Warner attended Regis High School in Cedar Rapids before playing football at the University of Northern Iowa.

After a UNI career where he didn’t start until his final season, Warner went unselected in the 1994 NFL Draft and was cut from the Green Bay Packers' training camp before the start of the season.

He returned to Cedar Falls where he stocked shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store and served as a graduate assistant for the UNI football team.

Stints with the Iowa Barnstormers and the Amsterdam Admirals followed before Warner finally got his NFL shot in 1998.

He played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. He was twice named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, and in 2000 he led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Tennessee Titans. He was named the Super Bowl MVP.

David Aaron Cohen, the screenwriter behind "Friday Night Lights," Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn will write the script, according to Variety. Jon Erwin and his brother Andrew will also direct the film.

The film was originally set to be released in December but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, production likely will begin later this year.

Sarah LeBlanc covers trending news for the Register. Reach her at sleblanc@registermedia.com.