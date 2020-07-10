For just the third time across the 2020 season, the Van Meter softball team was held without a single run through six innings as they fell to Class 2A third-ranked Ogden Friday night 2-1.

It truly was a game that pleased the fan of defense more than others as the Bulldogs collected just four hits and a mere five base runners on the night.

“This team is capable of going very far,” said head coach James Flaws earlier this season. “We just need to be consistent when it comes to winning against good teams.”

Regardless of the loss, it also highlighted a strong defensive performance by the Bulldogs who limited the normally potent Ogden offense (average nine runs and eight hits) to just two plated runs on the night.

“Against good teams, you just need to make winning plays in order to win,” said Flaws earlier this season. “I know these girls can go toe to with anyone we face.”

Ogden kicked off the scoring action right away, posting their only two runs of the game in the top half of the first inning. From there a defensive battle ensued, forcing Van Meter into a tie for their longest single-game scoring drought of six innings.

The four hits total for the Bulldogs were spread evenly across four players. Zoie Vaught, Molly Blomgren, Lily Thompson, and Shea Rhodes were credited with the hits across the game. All four hits were singles, making it one of just a few games this season where Van Meter failed to strike an extra-base hit.

With the loss, Van Meter drops to a record of 13-8 on the year. The game officially marked the end of the 2020 regular season and with it, the postseason officially begins. For the Bulldogs, their first battle will be up against conference foe Panorama High School. The contest will take place on Wednesday, July 15 as the Bulldogs wish to claim their 20th consecutive win over the Panthers dating back to the 2009 season. The Bulldogs have outscored the Panthers 60-21 over the last four seasons alone.

The 2020 postseason battle between the two teams will begin with first pitch from Van Meter at 7 p.m.