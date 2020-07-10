With the last remaining days of the regular season ticking away, the postseason looms bigger and bigger. With the recent release of the Class 3A and Class 4A district and substate brackets, the path for every high school baseball team in Iowa now has its heading.

Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes

For the second time in two seasons, the district path for DCG will come through Dallas Center. The Mustangs currently rest as one of just four teams in Class 3A to rest with a loss total of two games or less. DCG has totaled 28 extra-base hits and 72 total RBI on the season. Pitching wise, only one Class 3A team has held opponents to a lower batting average as Dallas Center-Grimes is holding opponents to a mere .162 batting average. A big help with that has come from the fact that the Mustangs have averaged just four hits allowed per contest through 15 games played.

DCG’s path to Principal park will go through Dallas Center for District 15 play beginning on Friday, July 17. There the Mustangs will battle a 2-11 Greene County team to begin postseason play. Should they win, they would then play the other round-one winner between Carroll and Atlantic on Tuesday, July 21.

Class 3A: ADM

Looking for their second repeat ticket to the state tournament, the 2020 version of ADM baseball looks primed to do just that within District 14. With their best ten-game start since the 2012 campaign, ADM has produced a season to remember, allowing just 76 hits total this season while producing 123 total hits on the year. Five ADM batters will walk into the postseason with a double-digit hit total.

The path for the Tigers also resides at home, posting ADM up against a visiting Newton squad. Should they move onto the next round on July 21, the Tigers would face either North Polk or Nevada. All games kick-off at 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Waukee

Perhaps no one has been tested quite like the Waukee baseball team. Even with that said, the ninth-ranked Warriors have still produced Class 4A’s fifth-most home runs (9) while leading the way in total innings pitched on the mound. Offensively, Waukee averages just over 6.5 hits per game with a trio of hitters (Jalen Martinez, Aiden McGee, and Jackson Wentworth) totaling eleven or more RBI on the season.

The Warriors average .261 at the plate while sporting a 3.22 ERA on the mound with 179 strikeouts to boot.

Waukee’s 2020 postseason run will begin at home as they battle Marshalltown in Substate 2 action on Friday, July 17.