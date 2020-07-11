There was no doubt that offense was present Friday, July 10 for DCG softball as they bested conference foe Oskaloosa on the road in doubleheader action.

Thanks to 28 hits across the two battles, the Fillies captured game one in a shootout 13-11 while finishing the sweep in game two 6-1. Aubrey Johansen had a big night overall with five total hits in two games. The future freshman kicked off the scoring efforts in a game one shootout for DCG. En route to going 3-for-5 in the game, Johansen kicked off the scoring by plating one run on an RBI single that would initiate a seven-run top half of the third for DCG. That would be the first of five RBI on the night for Johansen, giving her 12 on the season so far.

Riley Hall kept the scoring going as she slugged her first and second of three RBI for the game courtesy of a single to right, thus giving DCG a 3-0 lead. Johansen later came around to score on an Oskaloosa error and following RBI singles by Morgan Rosenbeck and Riley Freeley, the Fillies held a commanding 7-1 lead entering the fourth.

Following an empty fourth inning, fans of offensive performances were in for quite a treat as the next two innings housed 13 of the 31 total runs scored. Ten of those 13 runs came from host Oskaloosa as they struck a lead for the first time in the game, up 10-11 following six innings of play. During the fifth and sixth inning stretches, the Fillies scored on a Kylie Merical single, a Feeley double, and a Nelsen double. The big difference in the game came in the final frame where the Fillies struck for three runs in the top half of the seventh and shut the door on any Oskaloosa comeback attempt in the bottom half of the seventh. Johansen’s third and final RBI of the game came on a single to right to equalize the game at 11-11. Hall knocked in her tenth double of the season to score two and bring the score to its final resting place of 13-11.

Inside the circle, Hall helped out her own cause going five and two-thirds innings, employing a bend but not break mentality with just six earned runs allowed.

Game Two

Lani Gannon got the nod inside the circle in game two and went the distance with seven innings pitched, allowing just five hits and one run and striking out two batters. Offensively, it was a one-run train for the Fillies who totaled six runs, all in one run increments. There was only one inning in which the Fillies didn’t score, capturing one run in the first, second, third, fourth sixth, and seventh innings. Six DCG batters made up the eleven total hits in the second game. Morgan Rosenbeck had one of the more notable games striking three hits in four trips to the plate. Overall DCG capitalized on five Oskaloosa errors and pushed across five RBI courtesy of Johansen (two RBI), Gannon (two RBI), and Hendricks (one RBI).

The Fillies now improve their overall record to 17-7 as they now get set to take on their final two contests of the regular season. Next up will be the final regular-season road battle for DCG, traveling to Adel for a top-ten showdown with ADM. That game is set to begin with first pitch Monday, July 13 at 7:15 p.m.